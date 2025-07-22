Leylah Fernandez's DMs are open: The Montreal date sweepstakes is on

After years of traveling the world for tennis, Leylah Fernandez is inviting one lucky fan to meet her on home turf in Montreal for a simple first date -- but only if her father signs off.

Editor’s note: This story includes quotes from an interview conducted by Tennis.com’s David Kane at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Last Friday, Leylah Fernandez had a sassy and unprecedented invitation for her 350,000 followers on Instagram.

“Hey guys,” she began, smiling broadly, “You know what I really want to do, and that I haven’t done, is actually going on a date. I’m not a big fan of dating apps, so I’m actually going to do things my way.”

And then she asked anyone interested in a one-hour date next week when the Hologic WTA Tour arrives in her hometown of Montreal to direct message her with some personal details. More than 100 came through the very first day. They’re still coming.

On Monday, at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Fernandez, 22, confirmed she has never, ever gone on a date. She’s been too busy playing professional tennis. Fernandez soared into prominence nearly four years ago, reaching the US Open final and, a year later, posting a career-high ranking of No. 13.

Oddly enough, the idea came from … her father (and coach) Jorge. No, we assure you, this is not a dad joke.

Prompted by the socially adroit tennis.com writer David Kane, Fernandez recounted the conversation that started it all:

Jorge: So, have you gone on a date yet?

Leylah: No, I haven’t. I never really had the time, and nobody has really asked me -- which I don’t know why.

Jorge: So let’s just do something fun. How about you post a little video on Instagram and have a little date in Montreal, where you feel at home, feel comfortable, where it all started. So, it’s like a big full circle.

Leylah: That’s a great idea, dad.

Jorge: But … he has to meet me first.

Leylah: Yes, that’s 100 percent fair.

And, very quickly, that “funny conversation” went from unserious to, “OK, we’re actually going to do this.”

One thing that surprised Fernandez was the response of other athletes, some of them fellow Olympians four years ago in Tokyo.

“They say, ‘I know how you feel, because when I was 22 I hadn’t gone on a date, I’m always studying, going to sport competitions,’” Fernandez said. “Reading those messages makes me feel better. It makes me feel like I’m not the odd one out. It’s pretty cool that we’re able to have that conversation all together.”

So, here’s the vetting process:

Every night, Fernandez goes through the newly arrived DMs and forwards the ones of interest to her team, which includes her father and sisters Bianca and Jodeci. They will forward their recommendations and ultimately Fernandez will make the call.

Being based in Montreal, of course, is a plus. A deep knowledge of tennis, however, isn’t mandatory.

“If they know tennis, they know tennis, If they don’t I don’t really mind,” Fernandez said. “It’s also getting to know each other, know what his hobbies are, what he likes. And he can ask me the same. Because I’m a tennis player, but that’s not all I am.

“It’s just a little conversation that we’re going to be having, seeing if there’s mutual interest.”

Her dream date? Maybe meet in a nice little coffee shop, some orange juice and a pastry. Conversation and perhaps a walk in the park or an ice cream.

“Something simple,” Fernandez said, “where we get to know each other.”

Nothing too serious, she said.

“It’s a fun activity, it’s a fun way to connect with my fans,” Fernandez said. “For me, I’m just going to take it one date at a time.”