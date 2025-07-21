You'll never guess what inspired Venus Williams' signature wave and twirl

Ahead of her first-round match in D.C., Venus Williams gave a little wave and twirl tutorial, and explained its unlikely origin story.

When you hear the name Venus Williams, a few things probably come to mind.

The booming serve. The incredible athleticism. The fierce competitiveness. The seven Grand Slam singles titles (including five Wimbledons). The remarkable longevity. The unmistakeable role in growing women's tennis in America and across the globe.

You probably also think of her signature wave and twirl at the end of matches, which have become a staple over the course of her legendary 30-year career.

Ahead of her first-round singles match on Tuesday against countrywoman Peyton Stearns at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open, where the 45-year-old is making her hugely anticipated return to tennis, she gave a little backstory to how the wave and twirl came to be, and provided a how-to demonstration.

The two-time US Open champion explained that the wave was inspired by the 2001 comedy film The Princess Diaries, specifically the scene where a young Anne Hathaway is learning how to elegantly wave as a royal would. Venus started mimicking the wave after matches, and over time she complemented it with a twirl.

Williams, who accepted a wild card into the tournament, last played a full schedule in 2019, posting a 19-15 mark at the age of 39. She's played 37 matches in the six years since, picking up only seven wins over that span. If she defeats the 23-year-old Stearns, currently ranked 35th in the world, she would become the oldest player to win a Hologic WTA Tour match since 2004, when Martina Navratilova (then 47) defeated Catalina Castaño in the first round of Wimbledon.

It's a fitting venue for Williams to make her return to the tour, as the former World No. 1 played for World Team Tennis' Washington Kastles for eight seasons between 2010 and 2019.

“I remember my first time coming here," she said. "I was about 13 years old, so [I] definitely [have] a love affair with D.C. This is very special for me to come back and play tennis. I think it's a surprise for the fans and a surprise in general. In this last year, I have been through a lot physically, as well. So to come back and be able to play and hopefully enjoy myself is a great opportunity, so I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card."

Williams is also in the doubles draw, teaming up with 23-year-old Hailey Baptiste.