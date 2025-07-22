Townsend opens D.C. Day 2 with win over fellow mom Maria

In a first-round showdown between two of the moms on tour, Taylor Townsend kicked off Tuesday's play at the Mubadala Citi DC Open with a straight-sets win over Tatjana Maria.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Taylor Townsend was born in Chicago, but spent several of her formative years in the nation’s capital learning the game of tennis.

Lately, she’s been better known for her doubles prowess -- she’s No. 2 in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings, right behind her regular partner Katerina Siniakova. Still, her singles game isn’t too shabby either.

Washington, D.C.: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

Townsend defeated Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-5 on Monday at the Mubadala Citi DC Open to advance to the second round. Townsend was trailing 4-0 in the second set and came back to win six of the last seven games.

In a clash between mothers on tour (Townsend gave birth to son Adyn in 2021), the American, currently ranked No. 97 in singles, was terrific under pressure, saving eight of 10 break points. She broke Maria’s serve four times.

Maria, the 37-year-old mother of Charlotte and Cecilia, had an astonishing run last month on the grass at Queen’s Club. She took down four Top 15 players -- Karolina Muchova, Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova -- to take that WTA 500 title.

Next up for Townsend: In the second round, Townsend will face No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin, a 6-3, 7-6(4) winner over Hailey Baptiste. Local favorite Baptiste served for the second set, but was broken. Baptiste also took a 2-0 lead in the tiebreak before Kenin pulled away, winning with a big forehand return.

Kenin has a 4-2 head-to-head edge over Townsend. Kenin won their most recent match 7-6(5), 6-2 in the first round of 2025 Wimbledon.

More results: Also on Tuesday, qualifier Caroline Dolehide was a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 winner over two-time 2025 WTA titlist McCartney Kessler, in a match that ran more than two and a half hours. Dolehide will play No. 4 seed Clara Tauson in a second-round match.

And Anna Kalinskaya defeated qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 to advance to a match against No. 8 seed Magda Linette.

More to come...