Match Reaction

Frech says it was 'honor' to face Venus Williams: 'She's like a god'

2m read 25 Jul 2025 36m ago
Frech and Venus, Washington 2025 R2 (Getty)

No. 5 seed Magdalena Frech may have been the favorite on paper against 45-year-old Venus Williams on Thursday night at the Mubadala Citi DC Open -- but the 27-year-old was sheepish after putting a quick end to the future International Tennis Hall of Famer's stay in Washington. 

Washington, D.C.: Draws | Scores Order of play

"She's a super star, she's like a god here, so it was very emotional for me to handle this match," Frech said after topping the former World No. 1 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. "I can't even imagine myself in 17 years to still on the court -- no chance!

"It was really a great match and a great honor to play her."

With her first-round win over fellow American Peyton Stearns on Tuesday, Williams became the oldest player to win a Hologic WTA Tour match since 2004. But it was a different story against Frech, ranked No. 24. While No. 25 Stearns gave Williams free points off of unforced errors -- she made 41 total in Williams' 6-3, 6-4 win -- Poland's second-highest ranked player in the PIF WTA Rankings behind Iga Swiatek was ultra steady.

She made 10 unforced errors in the match, to nine winners; Williams made 32 miscues and double faulted five times.

The loss came a day after Williams and Hailey Baptiste lost in the second round of the event doubles, where Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai edged them in a match-deciding tiebreak -- closing the book on Williams' first competitive action in more than a year.

Must See

"I won a lot of points from the first serve, and I really tried to move her on the could -- play different directions all the time, some drop shots, slice," Frech said. "I think I played well from the tactical side, and I'm really happy I'm in the quarterfinals."

Frech is through to her first quarterfinal of the season -- having last reached the last eight at a tournament at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open last October. She'll bid for a third consecutive match win -- something she hasn't done since then either -- against No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina next. 

Williams, meanwhile, will take her return to the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open next. She's been given a wild card to the main draw.

WTA Staff

