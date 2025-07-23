Back with a bang (and benefits): The 'real' reason Venus Williams returned to tennis

Back on tour after more than a year away, Venus Williams laughingly said in her post-match interview that she returned to action for the health insurance.

It was quite a shock in the tennis world -- and pretty much everywhere else, for that matter -- when Venus Williams announced that she was returning to Hologic WTA Tour action after more than a year on the sidelines.

So, why did she do it? Her indomitable spirit? Her competitive drive that just won't quit? The insatiable need to compete at the highest level? Her undying love for the game?

Nope, none of those things. As it turns out, it's the health insurance.

We kid, of course (well, kind of ...). And so, too, does Williams -- again, kind of -- who was understandably in a playful mood on Tuesday night after defeating World No. 35 Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-4, in 1 hour and 37 minutes in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. It was the seven-time Grand Slam champion's first singles win since defeating then-No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati way back in 2023.

In her on-court interview after the thrilling win, the jubilant 45-year-old revealed that she's thrilled to be receiving health benefits as an active player.

"I had to come back for the insurance because they informed me earlier this year I'm on COBRA," Venus said with a laugh. "So I was like, 'I got to get my benefits on.' Started training! You guys know what it's like, and let me tell you, I'm always at the doctor, so I need this insurance."

"She's actually not lying about that," interviewer Rennae Stubbs told the crowd. "We talked about that about six years ago, so you're actually telling the truth. Insurance is hard."

Anyone who's been on COBRA -- which allows employees and their families to stay on their former employers' sponsored health insurance plan for a finite period -- can relate to what Venus is saying here. COBRA is a terrific benefit, but it can be extremely costly. (Though with nearly $43 million in career earnings, she probably wasn't stressing too much about the monthly premiums.) Even more concerning than the costly premiums is the fact that once that finite period concludes, you no longer have any coverage.

With the victory, the five-time Wimbledon champion became the oldest player to win a tour-level singles match since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova defeated Catalina Castano at Wimbledon in 2004. Next up for the legend is World No. 24 Magdalena Frech in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Venus is also still in the doubles draw after winning her first-round match, with partner Hailey Baptiste, over soon-to-be-retired Eugenie Bouchard and 19-year-old American Clervie Ngounoue. They'll play second-seeded Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai on Wednesday.