Think you’re a Montreal tennis expert? Let's find out

How well do you know the history, heroes and surprises of Montreal’s WTA 1000 event? See if you can ace every question in our quiz.

The first WTA 1000 stop of the North American summer swing is about to take over Montreal. The Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers begins this weekend, launching a 12-day run that features a 96-player draw, record prize money and a deep field of contenders.

This year’s tournament marks the event’s debut in an expanded format, with main-draw play starting Sunday, July 27, and concluding with a Thursday night final on August 7. Fans will see over $5 million in total prize money awarded, alongside 1,000 ranking points for the champion.

Jessica Pegula arrives as the two-time defending champion. She won both Toronto (2024) and Montreal (2023). Pegula, the World No. 4, owns a 17-2 record at this tournament and will look to fend off challenges from Roland Garros winner Coco Gauff, who leads the field as the No. 1 seed, and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, who is seeded second.

Amanda Anisimova, who reached her first WTA 1000 final here last year, returns as a Top 10 player after a breakthrough season, while past champions Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu will add firepower to the draw.

For Canadian fans, Eugenie Bouchard’s farewell appearance will be one of the week’s most notable moments as the 2014 Wimbledon finalist closes her career on home soil.

Think you know your Montreal tennis history? Test your knowledge with our trivia challenge.