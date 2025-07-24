Montreal 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

The first WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court summer is on the way -- the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal, Canada will kick off this weekend.

The tournament alternates between Montreal and Toronto on an annual basis, and this year it returns to Montreal in a brand-new expanded fashion.

This edition marks the tournament's debut as a 12-day event with a 96-player main draw, increasing from its previous week-long duration and 56-player draw.

Main-draw play will begin on Sunday, July 27, and the tournament will end with a Thursday night final on August 7, as the Hologic WTA Tour's best will compete for over five million dollars in total prize money.

Here are the key facts you need to know:

Main-draw ceremony: Saturday, July 26

Main-draw start date: Sunday, July 27

Singles final: Thursday, August 7

Doubles final: Thursday, August 7

Qualifying: Saturday, July 26

Singles main-draw size: 96 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)

Doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including 3 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (BST -5)

Tournament Ball: Wilson US Open Regular Duty

Ranking points and prize money (in USD)

First round: 10 points | $12,770

Second round: 35 points | $19,705

Third round: 65 points | $33,000

Round of 16: 120 points | $56,703

Quarterfinals: 215 points | $107,000

Semifinals: 390 points | $206,100

Finalist: 650 points | $391,600

Champion: 1,000 points | $752,275

And here are some key storylines around the event: