Montreal 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know
The first WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court summer is on the way -- the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal, Canada will kick off this weekend.
The tournament alternates between Montreal and Toronto on an annual basis, and this year it returns to Montreal in a brand-new expanded fashion.
This edition marks the tournament's debut as a 12-day event with a 96-player main draw, increasing from its previous week-long duration and 56-player draw.
Main-draw play will begin on Sunday, July 27, and the tournament will end with a Thursday night final on August 7, as the Hologic WTA Tour's best will compete for over five million dollars in total prize money.
Here are the key facts you need to know:
- Main-draw ceremony: Saturday, July 26
- Main-draw start date: Sunday, July 27
- Singles final: Thursday, August 7
- Doubles final: Thursday, August 7
- Qualifying: Saturday, July 26
- Singles main-draw size: 96 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)
- Doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including 3 wild-card teams)
- Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (BST -5)
- Tournament Ball: Wilson US Open Regular Duty
Ranking points and prize money (in USD)
First round: 10 points | $12,770
Second round: 35 points | $19,705
Third round: 65 points | $33,000
Round of 16: 120 points | $56,703
Quarterfinals: 215 points | $107,000
Semifinals: 390 points | $206,100
Finalist: 650 points | $391,600
Champion: 1,000 points | $752,275
And here are some key storylines around the event:
- Regardless of event location, Jessica Pegula is the reigning Queen of Canada. The World No. 4 won the title the last time the event was staged in Montreal, in 2023, and she successfully defended her crown last year when the tournament was held in Toronto. Overall, Pegula has a sterling 17-2 main-draw record at this event.
- World No. 2 Coco Gauff will be the No. 1 seed, after World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the event citing fatigue. Gauff, who won her second Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros this summer, has been a three-time quarterfinalist at this event (2021-2023).
- World No. 3 Iga Swiatek will be the second seed in Montreal. Former World No. 1 Swiatek, who won her sixth Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon this summer, posted a semifinal result in 2023 for her career-best showing at this event.
- Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will also be in Montreal, meaning all three of this year's Grand Slam champions will participate. Keys will be making her eighth main-draw appearance at this tournament; she was runner-up to Simona Halep at 2016 Montreal.
- Amanda Anisimova made her big WTA 1000 breakthrough at this event last year, reaching her first final at this level ranked No. 132. In the 12 months since, the American has won a WTA 1000 title (2025 Doha), reached a Grand Slam singles final (2025 Wimbledon) and is inside the Top 10 for the first time in her career.
- Along with Pegula, the other former tournament champions in the field are Belinda Bencic (2015 Toronto), Elina Svitolina (2017 Toronto) and Bianca Andreescu (2019 Toronto). Andreescu received a wild card into the main draw, as did rising Canadian 18-year-old Victoria Mboko.
- Another Canadian, Eugenie Bouchard, announced she will retire from professional tennis after this event. Bouchard, who accepted a main-draw wild card into the field, is a former World No. 5 and reached the 2014 Wimbledon final.
- Along with Sabalenka, two more Top 10 players will miss the event. World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen is out following her elbow surgery, and World No. 10 Paula Badosa withdrew due to continuing injury.