Fernandez follows Pegula upset with another D.C. win

Leylah Fernandez shines on American soil at WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open, advancing to semifinals after defeating Taylor Townsend. The Canadian through to her biggest hard-court semifinal since the 2021 US Open.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is feeling good on American soil again. After upsetting No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula in the second round, the World No. 36 moved through to the semifinals of the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over another American, qualifier Taylor Townsend, on Friday.

With three wins in D.C., Fernandez is through to the biggest hard-court semifinal of her career since she finished as runner-up to Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. Fernandez's three semifinal appearances on the surface since then all came at WTA 250-level events.

To get to the final four, Fernandez staved off a comeback effort from World No. 97 Townsend. After opening up a 5-1 lead in the first set, she broke serve at 5-4 after failing to serve the set out twice. In set two, she came from 5-3 down -- saving a set point -- and then regrouped from a 5-3 tiebreak deficit to seal the victory in straight sets.

More to come...