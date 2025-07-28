Jones captures second WTA 125 title this month to make Top 100 debut

Great Britain's Francesca Jones is into the Top 100 of the PIF WTA Singles Rankings after winning the WTA 125 36° Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.

Francesca Jones of Great Britain has won two WTA 125 singles titles this month -- and as a result, she is into the Top 100 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career.

On Sunday, No. 3 seed Jones defeated Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-2 in the 36° Palermo Ladies Open final. 24-year-old Jones needed just 69 minutes to triumph in the clay-court showdown.

Jones came into the week ranked just outside the Top 100 at a career-high No. 101. On Monday, she will make her Top 100 debut at World No. 84, joining her compatriots Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in that group.

Jones can thank her clay-court skills on the WTA 125 circuit for that milestone. Earlier this month, she won her first WTA 125 singles title on the dirt in Contrexeville, France.

Now she's done it again on the island of Sicily, and in commanding fashion. Jones did not drop a set all week during her run to the Palermo crown.

It was also a breakthrough week for Koevermans, who reached her biggest career final. The 21-year-old Dutchwoman also sets a new career-high on Monday, rising to World No. 172.

The Palermo doubles title went to No. 3 seeds Estelle Cascino of France and Feng Shuo of China. They upset Japanese No. 1 seeds Momoko Kobori and Ayano Shimizu 6-2, 6-7(2), [10-7] in the final.

Cascino and Feng took 1 hour and 49 minutes to eke out the win, each winning their first WTA 125 doubles title. Cascino had gone 0-3 in WTA 125 doubles finals before this victory.