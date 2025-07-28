Just like old times: 3 hours, 26 minutes of Siegemund vs. Maria

In the third-longest match of the WTA season, Laura Siegemund outlasted Tatjana Maria, her friend, rival -- and fellow 37-year-old -- in a match that spanned nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Laura Siegemund and Tatjana Maria, both 37, are the oldest players in the WTA Top 100 -- and the top two Germans in the world. Maria leads the way at No. 41, with Siegemund close behind at No. 54. They’re also having standout summers: Maria captured her first WTA 500 title at Queen’s, while Siegemund followed with a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

On Tuesday at the Omnium Banque Nationale, Siegemund and Maria reminded everyone why they’re two of the WTA’s fittest -- and most entertaining -- competitors. In a match that spanned 3 hours and 26 minutes, Siegemund outlasted Maria 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-6(2) in one of the most gripping battles of the season. She led 5-3 in the second set and held four match points before Maria forced a decider. It was the third-longest tour-level match of 2025, packed with stunning reflexes, old-school creativity and delicate touch.

No wonder Siegemund was filled with pride afterward -- not just on her own behalf, but for an opponent she's known, and competed against, for most of her life.

"Tatjana and me, we know each other since we were 7, 8 years old," Siegemund said in her on-court interview. "We played, I don't know, 20 times against each other as juniors, and it was exactly this kind of match every single time. Someone would win 7-6 in the third after three-and-a-half hours. Sometimes it would be me, and sometimes it would be her.

"I just have to say, we are here! It makes me almost cry, because we are here after almost 30 years. We are both 37 and we are still here!"

Siegemund's reward is a rematch against No. 6 seed Madison Keys, whom she defeated 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon third round just over three weeks ago. She leads the head-to-head against the Australian Open champion 2-1.

All of 2025's three-hour WTA main draw matches so far (as of July 28)

1. Coco Gauff d. Zheng Qinwen 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4), Rome SF (3:32)

2. Viktorija Golubic d. Arantxa Rus 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(10), Cluj-Napoca R1 (3:30)

3. Laura Siegemund d. Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-6(2), Montreal R1 (3:26)

4. Tatjana Maria d. Chloe Paquet 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4, Bogota R1 (3:25)

5. Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6[8], Wimbledon R1 (3:24)

6. Gao Xinyu d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, United Cup RR (3:22)

T7. Daria Kasatkina d. Peyton Stearns 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-5, Brisbane R2 (3:21)

T7. Liudmila Samsonova d. Jessica Pegula 6-7(8), 7-5, 7-6(5), Berlin R2 (3:21)

T7. Diane Parry d. Tara Wuerth 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5, Hamburg R1 (3:21)

T10. Emma Navarro d. Peyton Stearns 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5, Australian Open R1 (3:20)

T10. Wang Xinyu d. Jil Teichmann 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4, Singapore QF (3:20)

T12. Laura Siegemund d. Hailey Baptiste 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:16)

T12. Jaqueline Cristian d. Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, Indian Wells R2 (3:16)

T12. Yuliia Starodubtseva d. Wang Yafan 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, Montreal R1 (3:16)

T15. Yulia Putintseva d. Diana Shnaider 7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, Adelaide QF (3:14)

T15. Harriet Dart d. Jana Fett 7-5, 2-6, 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:14)

17. Rebecca Sramkova d. Laura Siegemund 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), Nottingham R1 (3:13)

T18. Jule Niemeier d. Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Stuttgart R1 (3:12)

T18. Magdalena Frech d. Sara Errani 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5), Stuttgart R1 (3:12)

T18. Emiliana Arango d. Viktoriya Tomova 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, Rome R1 (3:12)

T18. Leylah Fernandez d. Elena Rybakina 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3), Washington SF (3:12)

22. Clara Tauson d. Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, Washington R2 (3:10)

23. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro d. Louisa Chirico 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Montreal R1 (3:06)

24. Katie Volynets d. Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2, Auckland R1 (3:05)

T25. Cristina Bucsa d. Emma Raducanu 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, Singapore R1 (3:03)

T25. Belinda Bencic d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), Madrid R3 (3:03)

T25. Jaqueline Cristian d. Camila Osorio 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4, Rabat SF (3:03)

28. Beatriz Haddad Maia d. Emma Navarro 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2, Strasbourg QF (3:02)

29. Sorana Cirstea d. Emma Navarro 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5, Dubai R3 (3:01)

T30. Destanee Aiava d. Greet Minnen 5-7, 7-5, 7-6[6], Australian Open R1 (3:00)

T30. Anna Bondar d. Noma Noha Akugue 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3), Hamburg R1 (3:00)