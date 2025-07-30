Andreescu, Ito in US Open qualifying; Garcia receives main-draw wild card

Bianca Andreescu, Aoi Ito and Tereza Valentova all feature in the US Open qualifying entry list, while Caroline Garcia and Valerie Glozman have received main-draw wild cards.

The US Open qualifying entry list is out, and features names such as 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, Osaka semifinalist Aoi Ito and Prague semifinalist Tereza Valentova.

Andreescu was forced to withdraw from Montreal this week after sustaining torn ankle ligaments towards the end of her first-round win over Barbora Krejcikova. In a press conference, the Canadian said that she is hopeful of competing in Cincinnati next month, but will be taking her recovery on a "day-by-day" basis. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ito has caused a splash in Montreal with her second-round upset of Jasmine Paolini from match point down.

Two main-draw wild cards have also been officially awarded. The reciprocal wild card with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has gone to 2022 semifinalist Caroline Garcia, who announced her impending retirement in May and will play the last tournament of her career at Flushing Meadows. The 31-year-old has not competed since a first-round exit at Roland Garros to Bernarda Pera and is currently ranked No. 199. Though the FFT has announced Garcia's wild card, she is still on the initial qualifying entry list as well.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Valerie Glozman sealed her Grand Slam main-draw debut by winning the American Collegiate Player Wild Card Playoff tournament two weeks ago, defeating Mary Stoiana 7-6(8), 6-3 in the final. Stanford University student Glozman has won a round in qualifying as a wild card for each of the past three years, dating back to her professional debut in 2022 as a 15-year-old. She is currently ranked No. 949.

No. 306-ranked Texas A&M graduate Stoiana, 22, will receive a qualifying wild card this year.

The qualifying entry list is based on the PIF WTA Rankings of July 28, and No. 219-ranked Carol Zhao is the last direct entrant. Four current Top 100 players, whose rankings have risen in the two weeks since the main-draw cut-off, will feature: Iasi champion Irina-Camelia Begu, Iasi finalist Jil Teichmann, Palermo WTA 125 champion Francesca Jones and 18-year-old Valentova, who made her first tour-level semifinal in Prague last week.

Valentova, the 2024 Roland Garros junior champion, is one of three players aged 18 or under to receive direct acceptance to the qualifying draw. The other two are former junior No. 1s Emerson Jones, 17, and Alina Korneeva, 18. Other notable teenagers in the list include 19-year-olds Petra Marcinko and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Eight players have entered US Open qualifying via special rankings received after six months of inactivity due to injury, illness or pregnancy. They are Storm Hunter (No. 114), Madison Brengle (No. 115), Claire Liu (No. 119), Martina Trevisan (No. 127), Polona Hercog (No. 171), Kayla Day (No. 177), Paula Ormaechea (No. 193) and Berfu Cengiz (No. 195). Trevisan, the 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist, is one of three players in the list who have reached a major semifinal before, alongside Andreescu and 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

The first 15 alternates to the qualifying draw in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Carlota Martinez Cirez (ESP)

2. Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

3. Sachia Vickery (USA) (using a special ranking of No. 221)

4. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA)

5. Jennifer Brady (USA) (using a special ranking of No. 222)

6. Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

7. Hina Inoue (USA)

8. Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO)

9. Sada Nahimana (BDI)

10. Anastasiia Sobolieva (UKR)

11. Vitalia Diatchenko (using a special ranking of No. 227)

12. Cadence Brace (CAN)

13. Chloe Paquet (FRA)

14. Raluka Serban (CYP)

15. Carole Monnet (FRA)

Since the initial main-draw entry list was published two weeks ago, two players have withdrawn from it -- Zheng Qinwen, who underwent elbow surgery this month, and Danka Kovinic. Leolia Jeanjean and Nuria Parrizas Diaz have moved into the main draw, meaning that the next 10 main-draw alternates are now as follows:

1. Jil Teichmann (SUI)

2. Alizé Cornet (FRA) (using a special ranking of No. 102; Cornet has not entered qualifying)

3. Aoi Ito (JPN)

4. Francesca Jones (GBR)

5. Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

6. Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

7. Bernarda Pera (USA)

8. Katie Volynets (USA)

9. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)

10. Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

To view the full, updated main-draw entry list, click here.