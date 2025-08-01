Cincinnati 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

With Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff all seeking hard-court momentum, and a packed field chasing confidence and ranking points, Cincinnati sets the stage for both volatility and theater in the final WTA 1000 before New York.

The North American summer hard-court swing continues this coming week with its second straight WTA 1000 event, the Cincinnati Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The new 12-day version of the tournament will feature a 94-player main draw, starting on Thursday, Aug. 7 and running through a Monday singles final on Aug. 18.

The best of the Hologic WTA Tour will compete for over 5 million dollars, with the singles champion pocketing $752,275 (along with 1,000 precious PIF WTA Singles Ranking points).

Along with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and this year's three Grand Slam champions (Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek), the tournament also features the continuing return of legend Venus Williams.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Cincinnati 2024

Here are the key facts you need to know:

Main-draw ceremony: Tuesday, Aug. 5

Main-draw start date: Thursday, Aug. 7

Singles final: Monday, Aug. 18, currently scheduled for not before 6 p.m. local time

Doubles final: Sunday, Aug. 17, currently scheduled for not before 7:30 p.m. local time

Qualifying: Tuesday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday, Aug. 6

Singles main-draw size: 94 players (including 12 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)

Doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including 3 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (BST -5)

Tournament Ball: Wilson US Open Regular Duty

Ranking points and prize money (in USD)

First round: 10 points | $11,270

Second round: 35 points | $18,200

Third round: 65 points | $32,840

Round of 16: 120 points | $56,678

Quarterfinals: 215 points | $106,900

Semifinals: 390 points | $206,100

Finalist: 650 points | $391,600

Champion: 1,000 points | $752,275

Here are some key storylines to keep an eye on: