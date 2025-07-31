More than 60 years later, Billie Jean King is back in school

Determined to finish her degree, 81-year-old Billie Jean King returned to college at Cal State LA, and she's on track to earn her bachelor’s degree in history next spring.



Billie Jean King has dedicated her life to social change, social justice and gender equality.

And she’s had a lifelong dedication to learning, something she’s determined to continue pursuing at 81 years old.

The 31-time Grand Slam singles champion (12 in singles, 16 in doubles, 11 in mixed doubles) and founder of the Women’s Tennis Association went back to college this spring, chasing the degree she never received after dropping out to pursue professional tennis in 1964.

The global icon enrolled at California State University, Los Angeles (often abbreviated to Cal State LA), the same university that she attended back in the early 60s. (It was called Los Angeles State College back then.)

King is revered there -- there’s a statue of her near the school’s tennis court -- and she’s having a blast hitting the books again.

“I’m having a great time,” the former World No. 1 told the Los Angeles Times’ Steve Lopez.

King, who travels across the globe for her many commitments, is taking courses remotely, and she usually meets with professors one-on-one. (What a thrill that must be for them.)

After completing several courses already this year, Lopez reports that the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient will begin the fall semester shortly. She’ll be a senior, and is on track to graduate next spring with a bachelor’s degree in history (a fitting degree for King, since she’s made so much of it).

And in keeping with King’s lifelong themes of always helping those in need, advocating for those less fortunate, and breaking glass ceilings, she’s earned additional credits for her work with incarcerated students who are enrolled in Cal State LA’s Prison Graduation Initiative.

“They have made a commitment to improving their lives through education,” King told the Times after speaking to 32 imprisoned students. “Getting their degree will be life-changing for them.”

For all she’s done and all she’s accomplished throughout her remarkable life, she continues to amaze us.

We can’t wait to see her flip her tassel and proudly display her diploma.