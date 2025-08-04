Tauson takes revenge on Swiatek in Montreal fourth round

Clara Tauson ended Iga Swiatek's nine-match win streak with a 7-6(1), 6-3 victory in Montreal. Tauson reaches her second WTA 1000 quarterfinal, facing Madison Keys who fought back from two match points down to win.

Nobody beats Clara Tauson four times in a row. The Dane scored her first win over Iga Swiatek on Sunday night in Montreal, ending the Wimbledon champion's winning streak at nine with a 7-6(1), 6-3 victory.

Having lost to Swiatek in the fourth round at the All England Club, Tauson got her revenge in the same round in 1 hour and 53 minutes to reach her second career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Her first came this year in Dubai -- where she upset world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka -- and she'll face another Grand Slam champion in the last eight in Canada in the form of No. 6 seed Madison Keys.

No. 6 seed Keys pulled off an escape from two match points down to defeat No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in ??? minutes in the Omnium Banque Nationale fourth round, advancing to her eighth quarterfinal of the season.

Keys staved off both match points serving down 5-4 in the second set, ultimately taking the last three games of the match to win for the second time in as many meetings with Muchova. It is the third time she has won from match point down in 2025, following her victories over Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open semifinals and Sofia Kenin in the Roland Garros third round.

Keys advances to her second quarterfinal in Montreal, following her run to the 2016 final. Since then, she had not gone past the third round in Canada until this year.

Hot shot: Keys foils Muchova's behind-the-back magic in Montreal

After splitting the first two sets, Keys' contest against Muchova came down to a thrilling decider that pitted the Australian Open champion's power against Muchova's creativity. The latter was fully on show as the Czech player pulled off a mid-rally behind-the-back hot shot midway through the set -- but Keys, ready and waiting, was there to put the ball away.

She also stepped up to the plate to come through a four-deuce game to hold for 5-5, saving a first match point with line-stroking big hitting and the second as Muchova missed a return.

