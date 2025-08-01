Vote: What was the best shot of Week 1 in Montreal?

We picked our five favorite shots from the first week of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal. Which was your favorite? Vote and let us know!

It’s been a hell of a first week at the Omnium Banque Nationale. Tons of great matches, an up-and-coming Canadian thrilling the crowd with her booming serve and explosive power, and an emotional -- and very beautiful -- goodbye. (We’ll miss, you, Genie. Thanks for everything. You’re welcome to return anytime 😊.)

And there was no shortage of epic shotmaking.

It wasn’t easy, but we rounded up our five favorite shots of the tournament thus far.

Check out the Hot Shots below, and make sure to vote at the bottom for the one that impressed you the most.

The 5 Best Shots of Week 1

Kostyuk busts out the underhand serve

Tricky, tricky! In the first game of the decisive third set, Marta Kostyuk busted out the underhand serve, catching Daria Kasatkina off guard and pulling her out of position. The 23-year-old Ukrainian promptly ended the point with a booming crosscourt forehand to take the game. The 24th-seeded Kostyuk went on to upset the 15th-seeded Kasatkina in a third-set tiebreak to advance to the fourth round.

Hot shot: Kostyuk's underarm serve catches Kasatkina off guard in Montreal

The point of the year? Perhaps

Kostyuk again! Man, what an unbelievable match this was, and what a gutsy performance from both of these outstanding players. In what the broadcaster called the “point of the year” -- and it very well might be -- Kostyuk literally got up off the ground, stayed alive with a forehand, and then finished the point with a brilliant running passing shot. “I can’t find the words,” the broadcaster added during the play.

It’s a struggle for us, too.

Just watch.

'Point of the year!' Kostyuk falls, bounces back to fire winner in Montreal

Nothing gets past Osaka

It’s been quite a transitional week for Naomi Osaka, who’s playing her first tournament of the year without former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

So far, so good for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who looks determined to make a statement. In the third set of her second-round match against 13th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova, Osaka flashed masterful defense, sprinting from one edge of the court to the other before putting the World. No 16 away. Osaka saved two match points in the victory, and kept the momentum rolling with an upset of 22nd-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32.

Hot shot: Naomi Osaka's incredible defense to reach match point in Montreal

Kostyuk chases dead net cord, smashes baseline winner

OK, we promise we’re not playing favorites with Kostyuk, but really, can you blame us? She’s had some otherworldly moments this week, and this was another highlight.

In a superb exchange with Marketa Vondrousova, who also deserves a whole lot of love, Kostyuk chased down a dead net cord before smashing a sharply-angled baseline winner.

Magnificent.

Kostyuk came from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Hot Shot: Marta Kostyuk chases down dead net cord for stunning winner

Yuliia Starodubtseva’s breathtaking stretch volley

This shot is especially impressive because it came after three hours of intense play.

Trailing 15-30 while serving for the match -- after trailing 4-1 in the third set -- Yuliia Starodubtseva lunged across the court to pull off a brilliant volley against Wang Yafan. The unseeded Ukrainian closed out the game for a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 win.