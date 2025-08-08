Rankings Watch: A 61-spot surge sends Mboko into the Top 25

From four Slam wins to a Top 25 debut, Victoria Mboko’s seven-match run in Montreal leads a flurry of movement, with Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina also returning to familiar territory.

Editor’s Note: The PIF WTA Rankings have been updated following the conclusion of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal. This update includes points from that event, as well as WTA 125 and ITF tournaments held during the weeks of July 21 and July 28. Points from Washington and Toronto 2024 have dropped off. A second and final update including this week's ITF results will be published on August 10, which will be the official August 11 rankings for historical and record purposes.

This time last year, Victoria Mboko was ranked No. 351 and had just lost her opening match at a W50 in Zagreb to Eszter Meri.

Twelve months later, the 18-year-old Canadian is a WTA 1000 champion after electrifying the Montreal crowd with a seven-match run to the title.

Among her many feats, Mboko became the 12th player in the Open Era to defeat four Grand Slam champions in a single tournament (Sofia Kenin in the second round, Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Elena Rybakina in the semifinals and Osaka in the final).

Mboko is the first player to achieve this since Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon 2023 and the second youngest in the Open Era following Serena Williams at the US Open 1999.

She breaks into the Top 25 for the first time, rising 61 spots from No. 85 to No. 24, and becomes the highest-ranked player from Canada.

Osaka returns to Top 30, Rybakina back in Top 10

Naomi Osaka may have come up short in the final against Mboko, but Montreal still marked a breakthrough in her first tournament with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. She defeated three Top 20 players in a single event for the first time since Beijing 2019, reached her second final of the year and her first at WTA 1000 level since Miami 2022.

Osaka rises 24 spots from No. 49 to No. 25, returning to the Top 30 for the first time since January 2022.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fell out of the Top 10 in April, ending a 26-month stay in that tier. A run to her fifth semifinal of 2025 in Montreal bumps her up two spots, re-entering the Top 10 at No. 10.

New career highs for Tauson, Bouzas Maneiro, Ito

Three players who made deep runs in Montreal rise to new career highs this week:

Clara Tauson notched back-to-back Top 10 wins, defeating Iga Swiatek in the fourth round and Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. The Dubai runner-up in February, Clauson, 22, made her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season. She moves up four places to No. 15.

Fresh off her first Grand Slam fourth-round showing at Wimbledon, Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Montreal. The 22-year-old climbs nine spots to No. 42.

Aoi Ito’s unorthodox game has drawn attention as she’s broken through at tour level, and it helped the Japanese qualifier earn her first Top 10 win over Jasmine Paolini in the Montreal second round. The 21-year-old climbs 16 spots to No. 94, returning to the Top 100.

Champions Reel: How Victoria Mboko won Montreal 2025

Other notable rankings movements

Madison Keys, +2 to No. 6: The Australian Open champion Keys reached her eighth quarterfinal of 2025, in Montreal.

Veronika Kudermetova, +6 to No. 36: Former No. 9 Kudermetova has been quietly rebuilding her ranking after slipping to No. 77 at the start of the year. A third-round showing in Montreal lifts her to her highest position since June 2024.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, +10 to No. 63: Starodubtseva reaches a new career high after making the third round of Montreal.

Katerina Siniakova, +16 to No. 73: Siniakova captured the Warsaw WTA 125 title last week for her first title at any level since the 2024 Lleida WTA 125.

Viktorija Golubic, +15 to No. 75: Golubic was runner-up to Siniakova at the Warsaw WTA 125, her first final at any level since winning Jiujiang last October.

Caty McNally, +12 to No. 104: Former No. 54 McNally, the Newport WTA 125 and Evansville ITF W100 champion in July, extended her winning streak to 12 by reaching the third round in Montreal before falling to Keys in three sets.

Note: The following ranking movements are subject to change after Sunday’s second and final update. The highest-ranked player entered in ITF action this week is No. 108 Talia Gibson; the highest-ranked player still active as of August 8 is No. 120 Julia Grabher.

Wang Xiyu, +20 to No. 138: Former No. 49 Wang, who was sidelined for three months between January and April this year, captured the Lexington ITF W75 title last week. It was her first title at any level since winning Guangzhou 2023.

Dominika Salkova, +21 to No. 162: The 21-year-old Czech reached her second WTA 125 semifinal in the past two months in Warsaw.

Nuria Brancaccio, +18 to No. 167: Italy's Brancaccio captured her third ITF title of 2025 and first of her career at ITF W75 level, on home soil in Cordenons last week.

Janice Tjen, +25 to No. 170: Tjen's spectacular season on the ITF World Tour continued with a run to her first ITF W75 final in Lexington. The 23-year-old Indonesian rises to a new career high, and is still active in this week's Landisville ITF W100 quarterfinals. Her 2025 record so far is a remarkable 53-9.

Kaitlin Quevedo, +56 to No. 179: The 19-year-old Spaniard captured her first career ITF W100 title in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria last week, upsetting top seed Arantxa Rus in the final. Quevedo makes her Top 200 debut.

Guo Hanyu, +51 to No. 208: A last-minute alternate in Montreal qualifying, Guo made the most of her opportunity by making the main draw -- then upsetting Yulia Putintseva for both her first Top 50 win and first tour-level win. The Chinese 27-year-old, a former Top 30 doubles player, reaches a new career high.

Nikola Bartunkova, +63 to No. 265: Former Top 10 junior Bartunkova, 19, won the first ITF W75 tournament of her career as a qualifier in Hechingen last week.

Anastasija Sevastova, +119 to No. 267: Former No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova stunned defending champion Jessica Pegula in the Montreal third round, earning her first Top 10 win since beating Serena Williams at the 2020 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers -- and her first Top 5 win since ending Sloane Stephens' title defense at the 2018 US Open. The 35-year-old Latvian was playing just her seventh event since returning from an ACL injury.

Zhu Lin, +189 to No. 304: Sevastova wasn't the only player thriving on a special ranking in Montreal. Former No. 31 Zhu, who was sidelined for the last six months of 2024 and then another three months between January and April this year due to an elbow injury, also reached the Round of 16 in Montreal. The 31-year-old's second-round defeat of Ekaterina Alexandrova was her first Top 20 win since beating Veronika Kudermetova at Zhuhai 2023.

Ariana Arseneault, +88 to No. 427: Auburn University alumna Arseneault was another last-minute qualifying alternate who made the main draw in Montreal, falling to eventual finalist Osaka in the first round. The 23-year-old Canadian enters the Top 500 for the first time.

Yasmine Kabbaj, +96 to No. 435: Kabbaj made history for her country two weeks ago by capturing the Mohammedia ITF W35 event on home soil, becoming just the second Moroccan woman to win a professional tournament at that level (first since Bahia Mouhtassine in 2004). The 21-year-old, who made her WTA main-draw debut at Rabat 2024 and who currently plays college tennis for San Diego State, makes her Top 500 debut. Kabbaj is the fourth Moroccan woman to be ranked inside the Top 500 following Mouhtassine (who reached No. 139 in 2002), Fatima Zahrae El Allami (who reached No. 433 in 2010) and Nadia Lalami (who reached No. 322 in 2011).