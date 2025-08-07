Despite early exit in Cincy, Venus says she's on the right track

Venus Williams' return to Cincinnati ended with a relative whimper, as she fell 6-4, 6-4 to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.

CINCINNATI -- When Venus Williams met with the media on Wednesday, she talked extensively about living on her own terms. In her first-round match against World. No 51 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, she played on her terms -- as she always has -- hitting with force and showing flashes of the power and athleticism that helped her win seven Grand Slam titles.

It wasn't enough, though, as she fell 6-4, 6-4 to the Spaniard on P&G Center Court in the second tournament of her comeback.

The energized crowd was in Venus' corner the entire match, as you'd expect, knowing full well that this might be their final opportunity to see the living legend in action. They erupted when she won her first game to cut it to 2-1, and then again later in the set when she rattled off three consecutive games to even it at 4-all.

But Bouzas Maneiro promptly broke to take a 5-4 lead, and then converted her second match point in the next game after Venus fired a backhand into the net.

The second set was just as competitive, with Venus again getting it to 4-all. But Bouzas Maneiro, who happens to be the only Spaniard in the women's draw, bore down again in crunch time and earned a triple match point at 5-4, 40-0.

The crowd perked up, hoping dearly that Venus could stage a comeback, and rose to its feet after she saved one with a crosscourt winner.

Bouzas Maneiro converted the next one, though, to take the match and conclude Venus' brief return to Cincinnati.

The difference in the match was the serve, with Bouzas Maneiro winning 45 percent of her second-serve points to Williams' 27 percent. She also converted two more break points than the American, who returned to the Hologic WTA Tour earlier this month in Washington, D.C.

Williams received a standing ovation as she walked off the court, with the emcee reminding the fans that "real superstars never fade."

Despite the disappointing result, Venus was pleased with her effort as she continues to round into form.

"I definitely see a lot of positives for today," she said in her post-match press conference. "Just coming back, not everything's going to be perfect, but a lot of great things today."

Venus will next be in action at the US Open, first in the revamped mixed doubles tournament played a week before the main draw. She's continuing to get stronger, and her body is getting looser, ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Unlike after her matches in D.C., where she felt a pull in her groin and a little pull in her hamstring, she now feels injury-free.

"Coming off of this match, I feel amazing," she said. "So that means in this next period, I won't have to fix injuries. I can work on power and speed instead of trying to make sure I'm not hurt going into the tournament. I'm very excited that I can have a different focus for the US Open."

Venus also commended Bouzas Maneiro's game, calling her shotmaking "deadly". She admitted that she didn't know who her opponent was prior to the match, but recognized early in the match that she's a force.

Bouzas Maneiro certainly knew who Venus was, and the magnitude of the moment wasn't lost on her.

"She's a legend," she said in her on-court interview after what must have felt far different than your run-of-the-mill first-round match. "It's a privilege to play against her. For me, it's like a dream. I never thought I could play Venus Williams, but here I am. I'm just lucky."

Next up for Bouzas Maneiro is a second-round bout with 21st-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who received a bye.