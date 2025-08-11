SEE IT: Coco shows off latest custom kit in Cincinnati

Ahead of her second-round match at the Cincinnati Open, World No. 2 Coco Gauff showed off her New Balance X Miu Miu kit, complemented with her signature Coco CG2 shoes and a Rolex.

Coco Gauff's game has been on point all year.

So, too, has her style.

During a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her opening match at the Cincinnati Open, the World No. 2 revealed that she's worn a different outfit at every tournament she's played in 2025. (That's 14 different tournaments, including Cincinnati.)

This week in the Queen City, the two-time Grand Slam champion is rocking a New Balance X Miu Miu kit, which she showed off during her pre-match "fit check."

The striking outfit -- which includes a headband and wristbands -- is white and royal blue, with accents of red. She complemented the top and skirt with her signature Coco CG2 shoes and a Rolex watch.

The kit was nearly perfect, save for the earrings that she forgot to put on before walking on court. (This wasn't the first time the 21-year-old forgot to bring something on court. Luckily she doesn't need earrings to hit winners.)

Gauff wore different iterations of the New Balance X Miu Miu kit earlier in the year, in Rome and Berlin. It was navy and white with accents of red in Rome, and white and green with accents of sky blue in Berlin.

She's received rave reviews for her innovative and stylish outfits all year, most recently at Wimbledon, where her kit honored the Grand Slam's illustrious history.

"I was really proud to wear that," she said. "It's unfortunate that it didn't get longer screen time." (Coming off her French Open title, Gauff lost to unseeded Dayana Yastremska in her first-round match at the All England Club.)

The New Balance X Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase in select Miu Miu stores on September 10, for a limited time, and on Miu Miu's website.

As for the tennis itself, Gauff -- coming off a doubles title in Montreal -- made quick work of Xinyu Wang in her second-round match, winning 6-3, 6-2 after getting upset by the Chinese World No. 37 two months earlier in Berlin. On Tuesday, with a spot in the fourth round on the line, she'll look to avenge her loss to Yastremska at Wimbledon earlier this summer.