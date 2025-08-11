You'll never guess why Gauff deleted X from her phone

Coco Gauff's Love Island addiction was getting to be too much, so she decided to delete X (formerly known as Twitter) from her phone.

Coco Gauff recently deleted the X app (formerly known as Twitter) from her phone, but it's not for the reason you might think.

It wasn't the trolls, or the constant notifications about her game and matches, or to get a break from the news.

It was to break her Love Island addiction.

The World No. 2 has fallen hard for the massively popular reality show this summer. During the French Open, the 21-year-old got into the habit of waking up and watching it first thing in the morning. But if she made the mistake of picking up her phone before watching, she'd immediately (and frustratingly) get spoilers. As the French wore on, she got more and more addicted, with X providing nonstop news and commentary that she simply couldn't pull herself away from.

It became too much, and that's when she decided to pull the plug.

"I had a real bad addiction," she told reporters after her 6-3, 6-2 win over Xinyu Wang at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday. "...I deleted Twitter last week because I was like, 'I'm too involved with Love Island.'"

And if you're wondering whether Gauff -- who went on to win the French Open as she was simultaneously becoming obsessed with Love Island -- is a legit fan of the show, wonder no more. She has some serious takes.

"I love Olandria and Chelley," said the two-time Slam champion, who seemed to revel in discussing her favorite show. "I think they're so cute. And obviously, if you follow me on Twitter, you know I'm a huge fan of Nicolandria. I'm happy to see they're still going good."

At the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal two weeks ago, we asked some players to participate in Love Island, WTA style. Gauff, of course, was eager to participate, sharing who she'd couple up with, which major she'd run off to if she got dumped from the villa, and whether she'd stay loyal to her doubles partner if she was offered a new one.

World No. 62 Eva Lys also chose her partners and showed where her loyalties lie.

After defeating Wang, Gauff will play Dayana Yastremska -- who upset her at Wimbledon -- on Tuesday for a spot in the fourth round.