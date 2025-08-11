Three hours? Check. Third-set tiebreak? Check. Sabalenka outlasts Raducanu

When Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu arrived at the first-set tiebreak on Monday at the Cincinnati Open, recent history said it was all but over. Indeed, Sabalenka won six of the first seven points, punctuated by back-to-back aces, and eventually converted her third set point.

She improved to 11-0 in first-set tiebreaks this year, more compelling evidence that what was once a liability has become her greatest strength. That flourish sent her on the way to a rousing and remarkable 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over a tenacious Raducanu.

The dramatic match required three hours and nine minutes, the fourth longest of Sabalenka's career.

“Happy to get through this match,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “I really hope I have a day tomorrow.”

Sabalenka was routinely frustrated, but in the end she was fearless. She has won a remarkable 18 of 19 tiebreaks this year. She finished with 46 winners -- and 72 unforced errors. Sabalenka will play a Round of 16 match Wednesday against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over wild card Taylor Townsend.

How on-point is Sabalenka under pressure?

Those 18 tiebreak wins in 2025, according to the statisticians, is already the highest tally in a single calendar year in the Open Era.

Sabalenka has now won all three career matches against Raducanu, all in the past 18 months. She’s now won 49 matches and put in more time on court (approaching 100 hours) than any other Hologic WTA Tour player.

Raducanu showed some terrific fight, but has now lost 11 of 12 matches against PIF WTA Rankings Top 5 players. She’s currently working with Francisco Roig, who coached Rafael Nadal 2005-22. Roig was extremely engaged during the match, clapping and offering specific observations -- almost always punctuated with an encouraging “Vamos!”

Raducanu opened the match by winning eight straight points. The ninth, though, was a self-inflicted double fault, and signaled a shift in momentum. Sabalenka promptly broke her to get it back on serve.

After dropping four straight games, Raducanu held serve to make it 4-3. Thirty minutes into the match, after a backhand error from Sabalenka, Raducanu leveled it at 4-all. Saving two break points, Raducanu held for a 5-4 lead.

Serving at 5-all, Raducanu played her best game, finishing it with a massive crosscourt forehand winner and an ace. Sabalenka also won at love and they were into that fateful tiebreak.

The second set sailed along on keel for six games -- until Raducanu earned three break points and converted the last one. It was the only break registered in the second set and Raducanu closed it with an emphatic ace.

It was the first set she’s ever won against Sabalenka.

The third set opened with seven consecutive relatively easy service holds. The eight game was a match within itself. There were 13 deuces and Raducanu saved four break points before hitting a first serve that, finally, Sabalenka couldn’t get back.

After that, Raducanu roared and turned to her box with a raised, clenched fist.

In perhaps her best match since winning the US Open, Raducanu won more points than Sabalenka, 125-122.

There were no breaks in the third set, and Sabalenka finished it with another virtuoso performance.