Rain washes out Tuesday night in Cincinnati: Pegula, Tauson postponed

Cincinnati Open faced rain delays on Wednesday, with thunderstorms suspending two third-round matches. Jessica Pegula and Magda Linette split sets before play was halted.

No. 4 seed and defending finalist Jessica Pegula and No. 31 seed Magda Linette completed two sets before play was suspended for the night after heavy rain pummeled the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Linette won the first set in a tiebreak 7-6(5) before Pegula hit back to take the second set 6-3.

Heavy rain and lightning were forecasted until past 10 p.m. local time -- and interrupted the second set between Linette and Pegula twice. The Cincinnati Open released a statement shortly before the top of the hour which read: “Due to the rain, there will be no further play this evening."

Also postponed to Wednesday was the third round between No. 16 seed Clara Tauson and Veronika Kudermetova, and two doubles matches.

Linette and Pegula will resume their match second on P&G Center Court on Wednesday following the ATP match between No. 7 seed Holger Rune and No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe. The match will begin no earlier than noon local time and will be the first of three women's singles matches on the main stadium for the day.

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the day session, while No. 12 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 28 seed Anna Kalinskaya will close out the night slate.

Kudermetova and Tauson will take to Court 3 at noon to play their match, with the winners of the two singles matches slated to face each other in the Round of 16.