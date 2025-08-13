Venus Williams, Caroline Garcia headline US Open wild cards

Two-time champion Venus Williams has received a wild card into the US Open, and she'll be joined by former semifinalist Caroline Garcia, five up-and-coming Americans and Australian Talia Gibson.

The US Open announced its singles main-draw wild cards on Wednesday, headlined by two-time champion Venus Williams.

It's no surprise that the 45-year-old will be in Queens after returning to the Hologic WTA Tour last month at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, where she defeated Peyton Stearns to become the oldest player to win a WTA singles match in more than two decades.

Williams last competed in Cincinnati, losing to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets but making progress ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

"Coming off of this match, I feel amazing," Venus said after the 6-4, 6-4 defeat last week. "So that means in this next period, I won't have to fix injuries. I can work on power and speed instead of trying to make sure I'm not hurt going into the tournament. I'm very excited that I can have a different focus for the US Open."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will also play in the reimagined mixed-doubles tournament, partnering with Reilly Opelka, in the week leading up to the start of the main draw (August 19 and 20).

She last played the Open in 2023, losing badly to qualifier Greet Minnen, 6-1, 6-1, in the first round.

Williams wasn't the only notable name given a wild card into the Open. Caroline Garcia, who is set to retire at the end of the season, also received one. The former World No. 4 reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in 2022, her best result at a Grand Slam.

Five other Americans were also granted wild cards: Former junior World No. 1 Clervie Ngounoue, current junior World No. 1 Julieta Pareja, World No. 104 Caty McNally, ACC Freshman of the Year Valerie Glozman (she plays for Stanford) and USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s champion Alyssa Ahn.

The final wild card went to Australian Talia Gibson, who's currently ranked No. 107 in the PIF WTA Rankings.