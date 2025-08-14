Former champ Gauff returns to Cincinnati quarters with win over Bronzetti

No. 2 seed Coco Gauff booked her place in her second Cincinnati Open quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Lucia Bronzetti in 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Gauff had received a third-round walkover from Dayana Yastremska, meaning it had been four days since her last competitive match, a straight-sets win over Wang Xinyu in the second round. But the 2023 champion showed little sign of rust as she reached the last eight of a tournament for the first time since claiming her second major title at Roland Garros.

Gauff advances to her fifth quarterfinal at WTA 1000 or Grand Slam level in 2025 out of 10 tournaments, and improves to 2-0 overall against Bronzetti. She will next face either No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova, who will face each other in a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final.

"For the most part I played aggressive," Gauff said in her on-court interview. "Maybe got a little passive in some of those games. But it's tough -- the balls are super light and they fly, and she wasn't giving me much pace, so I was just trying to play controlled but also aggressive."

More to come...