Venus Williams' fight for equal pay celebrated with Barbie doll

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness as part of Barbie's Inspiring Women collection. The doll represents Williams' iconic Wimbledon 2007 outfit, symbolizing her push for equal prize money in tennis. This is not the first time Williams has been recognized by Barbie for her advocacy for legendary career.

Beginning this week, Venus Williams' legendary push for equal prize money for women tennis players won't just be immortalized in tennis history books. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is being commemorated with a new Barbie doll in her likeness.

The doll -- part of Barbie's new Inspiring Women collection -- features Williams in the outfit she wore at Wimbledon in 2007, the first year that the grass-court major offered equal prize money for men's and women's singles players. Williams won the tournament, and told USA Today ahead of the Aug. 15 on-sale date for her doll that it was a "huge moment" in her career, on and off the court.

"To see that moment honored with a Barbie doll is incredibly special," she said.

"I hope it inspires young girls to speak up, believe in themselves, and know they have the power to change the game too."

Williams worked closely with Mattel throughout the design process, and described seeing the final product as a "full-circle moment." The doll also wears accessories to match the ones Williams wore when she beat Marion Bartoli for the fourth of her five Wimbledon singles titles, including a green gem necklace, drop earrings, wristbands and visors, as well as Reebok sneakers.

It's not the first time that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and equality advocate has been honored by Barbie. Last year, she had a doll in the collection that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes -- including Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair, and Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini -- as part of the doll's 65th anniversary celebration.