Live from New York: The US Open mixed doubles show is underway

Top singles names and unlikely pairings share the stage in a made-for-primetime experiment with million-dollar stakes.

With all four Cincinnati singles finalists originally scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday’s mixed doubles tournament at the US Open, there was going to be complications.

Jasmine Paolini, with a tender ankle, withdrew ahead of the Monday night final, and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who was to play with Katerina Siniakova but was forced to retire with an illness after five games, ultimately made the same decision.

But what of the two Cincinnati Open champions? Would Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz play -- could they get to New York in time for an early afternoon tee time?

The answer came a few hours after Swiatek dispatched Paolini in straight sets in a match that ended around 8 p.m. In a social media video, the two stood side by side in the aisle of a jet headed to New York.

“Hello, Cincinnati,” Alcaraz said. “I just want to say thank you, grateful for everything.’

Swiatek added, “It’s been an amazing two weeks, we really enjoyed it. Finishing with the trophy is a dream come true.”

Just before play, it was announced that Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison would replace the team of Sinner and Siniakova.

All matches are being played in US Open’s biggest venues, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums. The semifinalists will earn $200,000 per team, doubling their money if they reach the final. Winners share $1 million.

To the early Tuesday action:

TOP HALF

Round of 16

Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti def. Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils 5-3, 4-2

The skinny: There were some awkward moments -- Musetti, aggressively running down a lob, almost knocked McNally off her feet -- but the makeshift team prevailed comfortably. When Paolini withdrew, McNally stepped in to become Musetti’s partner.

No. 3 Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud def. Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, 4-1, 4-2

The skinny: Swiatek looked fresh, considering she stepped off the court in Cincinnati 16 hours earlier. She and Ruud needed only 39 minutes to dispatch the Americans, who had five double faults and were broken twice.

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Swiatek and Ruud def. Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti, 4-1, 4-2

The skinny: This one required only 46 minutes, while the winners saved both break opportunities against them. “Even though we haven’t played together, we had good communication on the court,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

Next up: A semifinal match against opponents to be determined.

BOTTOM HALF

Round of 16

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori def. No. 2 Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, 4-2, 4-2

The skinny: This match underlined the diverse skill set that the best doubles teams bring to the party. Rybakina and Fritz were seeded No. 2 based on their Top 10 singles prowess, but all those big serves (seven aces) weren’t enough to prevail. Errani is a six-time Grand Slam doubles champion, and Vavassori has played in three major finals. They might be the best volleyers in the field.

Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev def. Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, 4-2, 5-4 (4)

The skinny: The Americans had 11 aces, but Muchova and Rublev took better care of their serves, winning 23 of 28 first-serve points and a remarkable 10 of 14 seconds. They also saved both break points against them and finished with seven more winners than unforced errors.

Quarterfinals

Errani and Vavassori def. Muchova and Rublev, 4-1, 5-4 (7-4)

The skinny: Of all the early matches played, the Italians displayed the best teamwork. Errani and Vavassori hit a combined 18 winners, against only six unforced errors. It’s not a coincidence that this is the only team in the field that consists of two pure doubles specialists.

Next up: A semifinals match against opponents to be determined.