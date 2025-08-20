Ito, Seidel, Tjen continue strong summer form in US Open qualifying

Aoi Ito and Ella Seidel continued their strong recent form with victories in the US Open qualifying first round, while former college standouts Janice Tjen and Darja Vidmanova continued their post-graduation surges in their Grand Slam qualifying debuts.

Aoi Ito, one of the breakout stars of this year's North American hard-court swing, was at it again on Day 2 of US Open qualifying.

The 21-year-old Japanese No. 3 seed, who reached the third round as a qualifier in both Montreal and Cincinnati, overcame former No. 45 Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours and 14 minutes on her Flushing Meadows debut. Ito's full repertoire of nonchalant forehand slices, lightning-quick anticipation and precise angles were all on display before a packed Court 9.

Friedsam was able to counter with plenty of touch of her own, leading to several superb exchanges between the pair. Early in the decider, Ito flicked an inside-out forehand slice lob over Friedsam's head; the German managed to respond with a tweener, but Ito put the point away with an angled drop volley, struck from just behind the service line.

Magic from Aoi Ito



Sliced FH lob + Friedsam tweener + Drop shot volley pic.twitter.com/GIcxEO9FPl — Whiskara (@Velvricat) August 19, 2025

German No. 21 seed Ella Seidel, another player who has broken through at tour level this month, also won her first round 6-3, 6-2 win over Liechtenstein's Kathinka Von Deichmann. Seidel, 20, upset Emma Navarro and McCartney Kessler to make the last 16 in Cincinnati, her first WTA 1000 main draw, last week.

Ito will next face Spain's Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales, who came through 6-2, 7-6(4) against French 19-year-old Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Seidel will take on former No. 73 Sachia Vickery, who defeated Anastasiia Sobolieva 7-5, 7-5 in her first match since February.

Tjen, Vidmanova continue post-college surges

Over the past year, former college standouts Janice Tjen and Darja Vidmanova have both delivered seriously impressive transitions to the professional circuit, and both carried that form into their Grand Slam qualifying debuts.

Tjen was unranked when she graduated from Pepperdine University with a major in sociology in May 2024. Sixteen months, 13 ITF titles and a 97-13 win-loss record later, she's at a career high of No. 147 this week. The 23-year-old's season highlights include a 27-match winning streak from May to July, followed by back-to-back finals at the Lexington ITF W75 and Landisville ITF W100 in the past month. She needed just 61 minutes to dismiss No. 22 seed Varvara Lepchenko 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Tjen's rise also snaps a long drought at the top of the game for her country. She's the first Indonesian to compete in a Grand Slam qualifying draw since Sandy Gumulya at the 2008 Australian Open, and the first to win a match at this level since former No. 55 Angelique Widjaja at Roland Garros 2004.

Like Tjen, Vidmanova was also unranked 16 months ago, and has also rocketed into the Top 200 this year thanks to a 24-5 record that included three consecutive ITF titles in May and June -- the Santo Domingo ITF W35, Sumter ITF W75 and Cary ITF W100. The 22-year-old Czech graduated from the University of Georgia this year with a bachelor's degree in finance, and is now ranked No. 170. She took just 67 minutes to defeat 18-year-old wild card Maya Iyengar, the Billie Jean King Girls' Nationals U18 runner-up, 6-1, 6-2.

Tjen will next face Poland's Maja Chwalinska, who advanced 6-2, 6-0 past Giorgia Pedone, with a potential third-round meeting against Ito on the line. Vidmanova will take on No. 9 seed Zhang Shuai, who defeated wild card Mary Stoiana 7-5, 6-3.

Klimovicova, Dart, Gorgodze pull through marathons