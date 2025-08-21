US Open 2025: Draws, dates, stats, prize money and what you need to know

The U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2025 season, brings a full slate of storylines, top seeds and a packed schedule of play. Here’s everything to know before it begins.

The final Grand Slam event of the season is upon us. Main-draw action at the US Open starts on Sunday, Aug. 24 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The top three seeds are also the last three players to win the tournament. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is No. 1, 2022 champion Iga Swiatek is No. 2 and 2023 champion Coco Gauff is No. 3.

The first U.S. Open women’s singles champion was crowned in 1887. This year marks the 139th edition, with the champion earning $5 million for winning seven matches.

Here are some key facts:

When does the tournament start?

Main-draw play at the US Open kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 24. The tournament ends on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The singles qualifying began on Monday, Aug. 18 and ended on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The US Open is on Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

How big are the fields?

There are 128 players competing in the women's singles main draw, with 104 receiving direct entry. Eight players received wild cards into the main draw and 16 more claimed the remaining spots by winning three qualifying matches. One lucky loser will also be in the main draw.

There are 32 seeded players in the singles draw and no byes. The women's singles champion will have to navigate through seven rounds before hoisting the trophy.

The women's doubles main draw will feature 64 teams -- 49 duos with advance direct entry, eight with on-site entry (deadline Tuesday, Aug. 26, based on that week's doubles rankings) and seven wild cards. There will be 16 seeded teams in the doubles draw and no byes. The champion team must make it through six rounds before clinching the women's doubles title.

When are the finals?

The women's singles final will take place on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. local time.

The women's doubles final is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 5.

When are the draws?

The women's singles draw was released on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. The projected fourth-round matches are as follows:

US Open draw: Rising stars Mboko and Eala face tough early competition

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [14] Clara Tauson

[9] Elena Rybakina vs. [7] Jasmine Paolini

[4] Jessica Pegula vs. [16] Belinda Bencic

[10] Emma Navarro vs. [5] Mirra Andreeva

[6] Madison Keys vs. [11] Karolina Muchova

[15] Daria Kasatkina vs. [3] Coco Gauff

[8] Amanda Anisimova vs. [12] Elina Svitolina

[13] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. [2] Iga Swiatek

Notable first-round matches include:

Alexandra Eala vs. [14] Clara Tauson

Barbora Krejcikova vs. [22] Victoria Mboko

Alycia Parks vs. [5] Mirra Andreeva

[SR] Petra Kvitova vs. Diane Parry

[WC] Venus Williams vs. [11] Karolina Muchova

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. [3] Coco Gauff

Maria Sakkari vs. Tatjana Maria

[13] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. [SR] Anastasija Sevastova

Laura Siegemund vs. [20] Diana Shnaider

Emiliana Arango vs. [2] Iga Swiatek

Who are the defending champions?

Aryna Sabalenka won her third and most recent Grand Slam title at the 2024 US Open, defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in last year's singles final. It was Sabalenka's first US Open crown after losing in the 2023 final and the 2021-22 semifinals.

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko won their first Grand Slam doubles title as a team at the 2024 US Open, defeating Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the final. They will not be defending their title together this year: Kichenok will be partnering Ellen Perez, while Ostapenko has teamed up with Barbora Krejcikova.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won their first Grand Slam mixed doubles title as a team at the 2024 US Open, defeating Taylor Townsend and Donald Young 7-6(0), 7-5 in the final. The Italian duo successfully defended their title in the competition's new format, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, [10-6] in the 2025 final on Wednesday, August 20.

What are the ranking points and prize money on offer in the singles main draw?

First round: 10 points | $110,000

Second round: 70 points | $154,000

Third round: 130 points | $237,000

Round of 16: 240 points | $400,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points | $660,000

Semifinals: 780 points | $1,260,000

Finalist: 1300 points | $2,500,000

Champion: 2000 points | $5,000,000

Who is playing?

The six US Open champions in the main draw are:

Venus Williams (2000, 2001)

Naomi Osaka (2018, 2020)

Emma Raducanu (2021)

Iga Swiatek (2022)

Coco Gauff (2023)

Aryna Sabalenka (2024)

Williams, 45, received a wild card. She made her US Open debut in 1997, reaching the final and will be making her 25th appearance at the tournament.

The eight other Grand Slam champions in the main draw:

Petra Kvitova (Wimbledon 2011, 2014)

Victoria Azarenka (Australian Open 2012, 2013)

Jelena Ostapenko (Roland Garros 2017)

Sofia Kenin (Australian Open 2020)

Barbora Krejcikova (Roland Garros 2021, Wimbledon 2024)

Elena Rybakina (Wimbledon 2022)

Marketa Vondrousova (Wimbledon 2023)

Madison Keys (Australian Open 2025)

The seven former Grand Slam finalists in the main draw:

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Roland Garros 2021)

Leylah Fernandez (US Open 2021)

Danielle Collins (Australian Open 2022)

Karolina Muchova (Roland Garros 2023)

Jasmine Paolini (Roland Garros 2024, Wimbledon 2024)

Jessica Pegula (US Open 2024)

Amanda Anisimova (Wimbledon 2025)

Five teenagers have gained direct entry to the main draw:

Dubai and Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva, 18

Montreal champion Victoria Mboko, 18

Rabat and Eastbourne champion Maya Joint, 19

Ilkley WTA 125 champion Iva Jovic, 17

Grado WTA 125 and Porto WTA 125 champion Tereza Valentova, 18

They have been joined by wild cards Alyssa Ahn, 18, Valerie Glozman, 18, and Julieta Pareja, 16.

What are the scenarios for the World No. 1 ranking?

The PIF WTA World No. 1 ranking will be on the line in both singles and doubles at the US Open.

Singles World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will remain in the top spot if she reaches the quarterfinals. If she loses before the quarterfinals, either Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff would move to No. 1 if they win the title. Swiatek was last ranked No. 1 in October 2024. Gauff would become No. 1 for the first time.

Doubles World No. 1 Taylor Townsend owns a slim 140-point lead over No. 2 Katerina Siniakova, with whom she has entered the doubles competition. The players who could potentially take the top spot from Townsend after the US Open are:

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, who need to reach at least the semifinals (the Italians would be co-No. 1s)

Veronika Kudermetova, Jelena Ostapenko or Erin Routliffe, all of whom would need to win the title

Errani was ranked No. 1 for 87 weeks between September 2012 and April 2015, and Routliffe for eight weeks between July and September 2024. Paolini, Kudermetova and Ostapenko would be first-time No. 1s.

How has this summer's hard-court swing played out so far?

Here are the champions and finalists from the hard-court events of July and August so far:

Washington, D.C. (WTA 500): Leylah Fernandez def. Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2

Prague (WTA 250): Marie Bouzkova def. Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

Montreal (WTA 1000): Victoria Mboko def. Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Cincinnati (WTA 1000): Iga Swiatek def. Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4

Monterrey (WTA 500): TBD

Cleveland (WTA 250): TBD

What are the key stats for the Top 16 seeds?

1. Aryna Sabalenka

Age: 27

Career high ranking: 1

Career singles titles: 20 (3 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 50-10

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 28-6

Best US Open result: Champion (2024)

Last US Open result: Champion (2024)

2. Iga Swiatek

Age: 24

Career high ranking: 1

Career singles titles: 24 (2 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 49-12

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 20-5

Best US Open result: Champion (2022)

Last US Open result: Quarterfinals (2024)

3. Coco Gauff

Age: 21

Career high ranking: 2

Career singles titles: 10 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 35-12

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 17-5

Best US Open result: Champion (2023)

Last US Open result: Fourth round (2024)

4. Jessica Pegula

Age: 31

Career high ranking: 3

Career singles titles: 9 (3 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 37-16

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 18-8

Best US Open result: Final (2024)

Last US Open result: Final (2024)

5. Mirra Andreeva

Age: 18

Career high ranking: 5

Career singles titles: 3 (2 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 36-12

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 2-2

Best US Open result: Second round (2023-24)

Last US Open result: Second round (2024)

6. Madison Keys

Age: 30

Career high ranking: 5

Career singles titles: 10 (2 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 37-12

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 33-13

Best US Open result: Final (2017)

Last US Open result: Third round (2024)

7. Jasmine Paolini

Age: 29

Career high ranking: 4

Career singles titles: 3 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 33-14

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 4-5

Best US Open result: Fourth round (2024)

Last US Open result: Fourth round (2024)

8. Amanda Anisimova

Age: 23

Career high ranking: 7

Career singles titles: 3 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 34-15 (32-14 in tour-level main draws)

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 3-5

Best US Open result: Third round (2020)

Last US Open result: First round (2024)

9. Elena Rybakina

Age: 26

Career high ranking: 3

Career singles titles: 9 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 41-16 (including Billie Jean King Cup)

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 5-5

Best US Open result: Third round (2021, 2023)

Last US Open result: Second round (2024)

10. Emma Navarro

Age: 24

Career high ranking: 8

Career singles titles: 2 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 25-21

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 5-3

Best US Open result: Semifinals (2024)

Last US Open result: Semifinals (2024)

11. Karolina Muchova

Age: 29

Career high ranking: 8

Career singles titles: 1 (0 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 16-12

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 17-7

Best US Open result: Semifinals (2023, 2024)

Last US Open result: Semifinals (2024)

12. Elina Svitolina

Age: 30

Career high ranking: 3

Career singles titles: 18 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 35-13 (including Billie Jean King Cup)

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 24-11

Best US Open result: Semifinals (2019)

Last US Open result: Third round (2024)

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Age: 30

Career high ranking: 14

Career singles titles: 5 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 33-17 (as of the Monterrey quarterfinals this week)

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 9-8

Best US Open result: Third round (2023, 2024)

Last US Open result: Third round (2024)

14. Clara Tauson

Age: 22

Career high ranking: 15

Career singles titles: 3 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 33-17

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 3-4

Best US Open result: Second round (2021, 2023, 2024)

Last US Open result: Second round (2024)

15. Daria Kasatkina

Age: 28

Career high ranking: 8

Career singles titles: 8 (0 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 17-19

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 12-10

Best US Open result: Fourth round (2017, 2023)

Last US Open result: Second round (2024)

16. Belinda Bencic

Age: 28

Career high ranking: 4

Career singles titles: 9 (1 this year)

Win-loss record in 2025: 27-13 (25-13 in tour-level main draws)

Career main-draw win-loss record at US Open: 21-8

Best US Open result: Semifinals (2019)

Last US Open result: Fourth round (2023)