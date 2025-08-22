How well do you know the US Open? Take our quiz and find out

From prize money and past champions to first-round matchups and ranking scenarios, test your knowledge of the season’s final Grand Slam.

The final Grand Slam of the season is here. Main-draw play at the US Open begins Sunday, Aug. 24 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, where 128 players will battle for the women’s singles crown and a record $5 million prize.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff enter as the top three seeds -- and the last three champions. Venus Williams is back for her 25th appearance, while teenagers like Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and Maya Joint are set to make their mark.

How much do you know about the tournament’s history, format and stars in the draw? Take our quiz and find out.