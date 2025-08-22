WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament News

How well do you know the US Open? Take our quiz and find out

1m read 22 Aug 2025 3h ago
Venus Williams
The final Grand Slam of the season is here. Main-draw play at the US Open begins Sunday, Aug. 24 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, where 128 players will battle for the women’s singles crown and a record $5 million prize.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff enter as the top three seeds -- and the last three champions. Venus Williams is back for her 25th appearance, while teenagers like Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and Maya Joint are set to make their mark.

Must See

How much do you know about the tournament’s history, format and stars in the draw? Take our quiz and find out.

 

