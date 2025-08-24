Shnaider outlasts Alexandrova in Monterrey, wins fifth career WTA singles title

No. 3 seed Diana Shnaider won her fifth career WTA singles title by defeating compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. It's Shnaider's second title at the WTA 500-level and her straight victory in a singles final. In doubles, Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar Martinez dominated to claim the title without dropping a set.

If Diana Shnaider and Ekaterina Alexandrova noticed the threat of rain Saturday night in Monterrey, they were unwilling to let it distract them.

After a brief shower delayed play just two points into the match, the two battled for more than two hours under gray skies to decide the Abierto GNP Seguros 2025 champion.

In the end, it was Shnaider who prevailed, defeating her compatriot 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 11 minutes to capture her second WTA 500 singles title and fifth career WTA singles title overall.

Since losing her first career singles final, Shnaider has won five straight.

“Thank you crowd for coming today and supporting us,” Shnaider said while addressing the fans after the match. “The atmosphere was incredible. It was a pleasure to play, it was a pleasure to show high quality tennis and I hope you enjoyed this week in Monterrey.

“Muchas gracias, Monterrey, and see you next year.”

The win marks Shnaider's first singles title of 2025, adding to her two doubles titles this season, including a WTA 1000 title in Miami.

The path to the title was nothing short of a grind for Shnaider. She went 4-0 in tiebreaks during the week and survived a three-hour, three-set battle against World No. 13 Elise Mertens just to reach the semifinals.

The final was no less demanding.

CHAMPION ENERGY ONLY 🔥🏆



Diana Shnaider defeats Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to be crowned champion in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/N2LATOYvdj — wta (@WTA) August 24, 2025

After taking the first set comfortably, Shnaider broke Alexandrova at love to open the second. But Alexandrova responded, leveling the set at 2-2 and breaking Shnaider twice more to force a decider.

In the third set, Shnaider again broke early — and this time held firm. She saved both break points she faced in the final set, and seven of 10 overall to seal the win.

Shnaider will now rest before opening her US Open campaign Tuesday against Laura Siegemund. Alexandrova faces Anastasija Sevastova in her first round-match the same day.

Bucsa, Melichar-Martinez dominate doubles final

Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar Martinez capped a flawless week in Monterrey with a commanding win in Saturday's doubles final.

The No. 4 seeds defeated No. 3 seeds Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova 6-2, 6-0 in just 52 minutes to claim the Abierto GNP Seguros 2025 doubles title — without dropping a set all tournament.

Game. Set. Championship 🏆



Cristina Bucsa and @nicole_melichar defeat Panova/Guo to take home the doubles title in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/XsrqBdVbw6 — wta (@WTA) August 23, 2025

It’s their first title together in only their second event as partners.

Bucsa earned her seventh career WTA doubles title and second of the season. Melichar-Martinez notched her 16th career doubles title and first of 2025.

After losing 10 consecutive doubles finals between 2022 and 2024, Melichar-Martinez has now won her last four.