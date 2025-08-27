Under the lights at the US Open, Gauff pushed to limit while Osaka cruises

On a night when Coco Gauff ground out a near three-hour win over Ajla Tomljanovic and Naomi Osaka eased past Greet Minnen, two of the game’s multi-major champions moved in tandem into the US Open’s second round.

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka share striking similarities. Both are among only six active women with multiple Grand Slam singles titles, and together they’ve won three of the past seven US Opens. Each captured a second major at the precocious age of 21.

They spent their formative years, learning their craft in Florida. They also share a passion for fashion -- and aren’t afraid to wear it on their sleeves.

This year, Gauff added a Roland Garros crown while Osaka reached the Montreal final, her best result since returning from maternity leave. They also arrived in New York with new coaches in their entourages -- former Iga Swiatek mentor Tomasz Wiktorowski with Osaka, and for Gauff, it’s biomechanical specialist Gavin MacMillan, credited with solving Aryna Sabalenka’s serve.

On Tuesday night, they played simultaneously on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, the two biggest stages at the US Open. And now they share one more bond: Both are into the second round.

No. 23 Osaka beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4, while No. 3 Gauff needed 2 hours and 57 minutes to edge Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

The two could meet in the fourth round in a matchup sure to draw plenty of attention.

“Yeah, it was a tough match,” Gauff said in her on-court interview. “I had chances for it to be straight sets. Ajla was tough. It wasn’t the best, but I’m happy to get through to the next round.

“I’m trying, but it’s an improvement from last week in Cincy.”

Heading in, the larger focus was on Gauff, whose 320 double faults for the year -- which prompted that coaching change -- were a dominant storyline.

CHAMPS RISE 😤



Coco Gauff fends off Tomljanovic in a three set battle, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/OsM6gMaz1u — wta (@WTA) August 27, 2025

Tomljanovic came out confidently, winning three of the first four games. Gauff, meanwhile, was notably tentative, those double faults possibly occupying the front of her mind.

But Gauff settled down, found some rhythm and took five of the next six games, winning eight of the last 11 points, to take the set. While MacMillan came on to alter Gauff’s serve, it appears in one week’s time he’s already worked on smoothing out her forehand. Gauff often sported a loopier stroke with more topspin -- and a greater margin for error.

With Tomljanovic serving at 5-4, it looked like she’d force the match to three, but Gauff dug in, winning several long rallies and saving two set points. After she held serve at love, Tomljanovic forced a tiebreak.

Tomljanovic came out firing, dictating points with her forehand, and won seven of the nine points in the tiebreak.

Perhaps that effort shouldn’t have been surprising, for the 32-year-old Australian has shown an ability to produce at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She advanced to the quarterfinals three years ago, and during that run she ended Serena Williams’ career with a forceful third-round victory.

The third set opened with three straight breaks. A fourth seemed possible, but Gauff saved two break points to take a 3-1 lead. It was 3-2, when Gauff hit two huge points. The first was an athletic backhand overhead stab for a winner, the second an 88-mph ace outside -- on second serve -- for a 4-2 lead.

Tomljanovic, down 5-3, came back again to force Gauff to serve for it. She was broken, and for the second set in a row, it was 5-all.

Gauff broke her right back and, with a backhand pass down the line, held for a victory.

Gauff finished with 10 double faults, a relatively low number for a three-hour match. She now has a 21-4 record in Grand Slam first-round matches and has won 21 straight major matches against players ranked outside the Top 50.

Osaka, too, took some time to get going. She was deadlocked with Minnen at 3-all when Osaka got some advice from Wiktorowski: more topspin. She responded and with better control, Osaka won the last three games of the set.

Roses are red & victory is @naomiosaka's



She defeats Minnen in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/eUbVhDzmDF — wta (@WTA) August 27, 2025

The match ended with another break, which was appropriate. Osaka got six break-point opportunities -- and won them all. She also served well, stroking seven aces and zero double faults.

In a way, this is a home game for Osaka. Her family lived on Long Island from ages 4 to 9.

“For me, the US Open is an embodiment of New York, and it’s very loud and busy, but it’s also really special,” Osaka said. “I’m OK with it, because I grew up here. So as a little kid, I used to be in those stands. I have always wondered what it would feel like to be the one actually playing.

“I think it’s something that you just kind of grow up watching, and then you’re finally there.”