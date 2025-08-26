By the numbers: Swiatek cruises into US Open second round

Iga Swiatek dropped just three games to Emiliana Arango to open her 2025 US Open campaign.

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek continued her 2025 resurgence by cruising through her US Open first round 6-1, 6-2 over Emiliana Arango in exactly an hour.

Swiatek snapped a 13-month title drought in July by capturing her first Wimbledon title -- her sixth Grand Slam crown in total -- and backed that up by lifting the Cincinnati trophy for the first time two weeks ago. Having fallen to No. 8 in the PIF WTA Rankings in June, she's already returned to No. 2 this week. The 2022 champion at Flushing Meadows, a second title here this fortnight would make Swiatek the first player to win both Wimbledon and the US Open since Serena Williams in 2012 -- and could potentially mean she reclaims the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek will next face No. 66-ranked Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands, who defeated 18-year-old wild card Valerie Glozman 6-4, 6-2. Lamens, who claimed her first WTA title last October in Osaka, has played the main draws of all four majors for the first time this year, making the second round of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and now the US Open.

Here are the key numbers from Swiatek's victory:

26: Swiatek improved to 26-1 overall in Grand Slam first-round matches; her only such loss came at Wimbledon 2019 to Viktorija Golubic. She is the first player since Serena Williams to win at least 26 of her first 27 Grand Slam openers; Williams won her first 46 in a row from her 1998 Australian Open debut until her streak was snapped by Virginie Razzano at Roland Garros 2012.

24: Swiatek has won 24 consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches -- the first player to do so since fellow Pole Agnieszka Radwanska, who won 24 straight between Roland Garros 2009 and the Australian Open 2015 inclusive. Radwanska's streak was snapped by Annika Beck at Roland Garros 2015.

8: This was the first meeting between Swiatek and Arango at pro level, but eight years ago they met for the only time at junior level in the second round of Roland Garros 2017. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-3 en route to the quarterfinals, where she fell to Marta Paigina.

26: Swiatek fired 25 winners to Arango's five, and committed 14 unforced errors to the Colombian's nine.

11: Swiatek won 11 out of 13 net points, including a superb backhand stab volley at 3-2, 30-30.

0: Swiatek did not face a break point in the match, and dropped just 10 points on serve in total.

0-0: Swiatek's second-round meeting with Lamens will be the first time the two have played each other.