'Proud' Serena salutes Venus at US Open: 'Not enough words to describe'

Venus Williams' return to the US Open ended in a three-set loss to Muchova, but she received praise from Serena for her courage and inspiration. Despite the singles defeat, Venus will continue in the tournament in the doubles draw with Leylah Fernandez.

Venus Williams' return to the US Open may not have resulted in victory, but the 45-year-old's vintage performance inspired many watching in the stands and at home -- including her younger sister, Serena Williams.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Serena Williams wrote that "there [are] not enough words to describe how proud" she is of her older sister after her three-set loss to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova under the lights inside Arthur Ashe Stadium a day prior. But "strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration" were just a few that she chose.

"P.S. I hope to be like you," she added alongside photos of Venus Williams competing on the US Open's biggest court.

Earlier this summer, Venus Williams became the oldest player in two decades to win a Hologic WTA Tour match by defeating Peyton Stearns in Washington, D.C. -- her first match in more than a year. And in her Grand Slam return, she responded admirably to a slow start in which she dropped 11 of the first 13 points against 2023 Roland Garros finalist Muchova, also a two-time US Open semifinalist.

After the 2-hour affair, where she was cheered on vociferously by the New York crowd, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion said her love of the game is as strong as ever.

"I think for me, getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy," she said, swallowing emotion. "When you play unhealthy, it's in your mind. It's not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind too. So it was nice to be freer."

"I knew going into this match that people in this stadium, people in the United States, people around the world, were really rooting for me, and that felt great," she continued.

Though Venus Williams' US Open effort in the singles draw ended at the first hurdle, her stay in New York has been extended after she and 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez received a wild card for the women's doubles draw.