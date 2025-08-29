Match Reaction
Gauff captures an emotional victory to reach the US Open third round
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Survive and advance.
That’s exactly what former US Open champion Coco Gauff did Thursday night, defeating Donna Vekic, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes and ended with the American star delighting the New York crowd.
Though not at her best, Gauff earned her 73rd Grand Slam match win. Since 2000, only Maria Sharapova (85) has recorded more women’s singles Grand Slam victories before turning 22.
More to come...