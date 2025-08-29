WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

Gauff captures an emotional victory to reach the US Open third round

1m read 29 Aug 2025 24m ago
Coco Gauff, US Open 2025
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Coco Gauff didn't always have her best stuff Thursday night but displayed her championship pedigree in gutting out a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic to advance to the US Open third round.

Thank you, Petra Kvitova

00:56
Kvitova retirement 16x9

Survive and advance.

That’s exactly what former US Open champion Coco Gauff did Thursday night, defeating Donna Vekic, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes and ended with the American star delighting the New York crowd.

US Open: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

Though not at her best, Gauff earned her 73rd Grand Slam match win. Since 2000, only Maria Sharapova (85) has recorded more women’s singles Grand Slam victories before turning 22.

More to come...

WTA Staff

