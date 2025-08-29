Vondrousova outplays Paolini to return to US Open’s second week

Two years after her Wimbledon title, Marketa Vondrousova is back in the thick of a major run, beating No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4), 6-1 to book her place in the fourth round against Elena Rybakina.

NEW YORK -- Marketa Vondrousova, who has been termed “tricky” and “crafty” can sometimes be difficult to solve. She’s a clever lefty who likes to slice the ball -- but also has the ability to rip an ace right past you.

Two years ago, that diverse toolbox carried her to the title at Wimbledon.

On Friday Vondrousova booked a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory over No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in a jam-packed Grandstand, reaching the fourth round of a major for the first time since last year’s French Open.

Vondrousova’s fourth-round match is against another recent Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, who was an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 winner over Emma Raducanu.

“She’s playing great tennis and won easily today,” Vondrousova said of Rybakina. “I have nothing to lose. I love these matches.

“It’s incredible to be here again and play good tennis.”

Vondrousova’s ranking of No. 60 suggests this was an upset, but it really wasn’t. Vondrousova is now 2-0 against Paolini and this was her 15th career victory over a Top 10 player. The last one? A straight-sets semifinal victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on the grass in Berlin.

The first-set tiebreak was a tutorial in variety.

Mixing in a healthy dose of slices, Vondrousova finished points by switching back to topspin on several occasions. Paolini helped her cause by losing four of her five service points.

After taking a 6-2 lead, Vondrousova converted her third set point when Paolini missed a backhand long. Vondrousova’s triumphant scream told you how much it meant to her.

The second set is best framed by the sixth game, when Vondrousova and Paolini locked into a terrific, back-and-forth contest. Vondrousova eventually converted her sixth break point when a Paolini backhand stab sailed long -- leading to another, throat-wrenching scream.

“It was a very important game,” Vondrousova said. “Big difference between 4-2 and 5-1. It was a crazy game -- and the key to the match.”

Vondrousova won 48 of her 70 service points and was unbroken. She hit 22 winners, against 16 unforced errors.

Paolini, who was broken twice, is now 18-4 in majors when up against players outside the Top 50. She was attempting to become the first Italian woman to reach back-to-back fourth rounds at the US Open since Roberta Vinci in 2016.