'I wanted this revenge badly': Sabalenka bests Fernandez to reach US Open fourth round

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6 (2) for the first time in her career en route to a fifth consecutive fourth round appearance in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka found herself in a familiar spot Friday night – facing multiple break points in her opening service game, just as she had in the second round earlier this week.

This time, the World No. 1 held firm, saving three break points to take an early lead in a match she never trailed.

Sabalenka defeated No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez for the first time in her career, winning 6-3, 7-6 (2) in 1 hour and 39 minutes before a packed crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

With the victory, she advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the fifth consecutive year and avenged her loss to Fernandez in the 2021 semifinals.

“It was definitely an exciting match,” Sabalenka said after the match. “Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I’m super happy with the win. She’s a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court.”

Fernandez brought the fight once again on this occasion, fueled by the vocal support of the crowd. She forced three break points in the opening game and pushed Sabalenka through an 11-minute, 20-point battle before the top seed finally held serve.

Sabalenka flipped the momentum in the next game, earning two break points of her own. Fernandez saved the second with a brilliant cross-court backhand winner, but couldn’t hold off Sabalenka a few games later, double-faulting on break point to hand over the first break of the match.

Sabalenka closed out the set with a trio of routine holds, securing the opener without facing further pressure.

The second set had a little bit of everything – including a marriage proposal from the stands (she said yes!) – except a break of serve.

Only one break point materialized in the entire set, which Sabalenka saved to hold for 3-3, keeping the match on serve until the tiebreak.

Once the tiebreak began, any lingering suspense quickly vanished.

Sabalenka earned an immediate mini-break, and after Fernandez leveled the score, the unofficial queen of tiebreaks rattled off five straight points to take a commanding 6-1 lead. She sealed the win with a dazzling cross-court forehand pass that sent her not only into the US Open Round of 16 – but also into a split.

It marked her 20th tiebreak win of the season in 21 attempts, and her 18th in a row.

Following a third consecutive straight-sets victory to open her title defense, Sabalenka will face Cristina Bucsa in the next round. It will be their first career meeting.

As she prepares for the stretch run in New York, Sabalenka offered a glimpse into her outlook for the remainder of the tournament.

“The mindset is to go out there every time, bring the best fighting spirit and just fight for my dream.”