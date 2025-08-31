WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

Swiatek rallies past Kalinskaya to reach US Open fourth round

1m read 31 Aug 2025 58m ago
Iga Swiatek, US Open 2025
Robert Prange/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to defeat No. 29 seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (2), 6-4 in 1 hour and 56 minutes Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to the Round of 16 at the US Open for the fifth straight year.

US Open: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

Swiatek trailed 5-1 and faced four set points in the opening set before mounting a comeback, winning six of the next seven games and dominating the tiebreak. She carried that momentum into the second set to close out the match in straight sets.

The victory marks Swiatek’s 23rd career main-draw win at the US Open. She only has more at Roland Garros (40) in a single WTA-level tournament.

More to come…

WTA Staff

