Sabalenka reveals her top 5 tennis GOATs

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka -- into the quarterfinals of the US Open -- revealed her top 5 tennis GOATs of all time. (Hint: She's played one of them.)

Greatness knows greatness.

So when Aryna Sabalenka gets asked who she thinks are the tennis GOATs, we pay attention.

Speaking to Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman, the World No. 1 revealed that her favorite player of all time -- including men's and women's -- is Roger Federer, followed by Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.

Sabalenka has only played one of her GOATs: In the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open, Serena defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in their one and only matchup. (At least she can say she took a set off one of her idols.)

Serena is widely regarded as the GOAT of women's tennis, as her 23 singles Grand Slams are the most in the Open Era. (She also won 14 doubles Slams with her sister, Venus, who's still going strong in the US Open doubles draw with new partner Leylah Fernandez.) Her final tournament before retirement was the 2022 US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Graf made her Grand Slam debut at the 1983 French Open, when she was just 13. She went on to win 22 Grand Slam singles titles, 107 Hologic WTA Tour titles, a gold medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics and was No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings for a record 377 weeks.

As for Sabalenka, she has three Slam titles of her known and is just three wins away from winning her fourth. The defending US Open champion, who has also won two Australian Open titles, is into the quarterfinals in New York after beating Cristina Bucsa on Sunday and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The 27-year-old has now made the quarterfinals or better in her last 12 Slams.

"I'm super proud," she told reporters in regard to her consistency. "I think that's an incredible achievement. I think for me, the key was balancing on- and off-the-court life. I think I've done a great job in balancing really hard work and also great recovery, and some fun time outside of the tennis court. I think that's been the key."

Sabalenka, who has already qualified for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, will play 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday.