Big shots and bigger grins take Williams and Fernandez to the US Open quarters

Venus Williams, 45, and Leylah Fernandez, 22, looked like a natural fit as they dismissed Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Venus Williams gave Arthur Ashe Stadium a jolt in the final game. Pulled wide by the return of serve, Williams chased it down and ripped a forehand down the line so heavy that Pam Shriver, calling the match courtside, quipped she could see smoke rising off the strings.

The finish came a few points later, briefly interrupted by a rush of kids who spilled into the front row on match point, waving Sharpies and programs in Williams’ direction. She caught the moment, smiled at the commotion, then steadied herself and struck the serve that set up Fernandez’s volley down the middle.

It ended with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No.12 seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, a 74-minute victory built on four breaks of serve and the steady pressure of a righty-lefty pairing that complemented each other all match -- sometimes both at the net, sometimes one setting up the other. Fernandez delivered the finishing touch, and together they handed Alexandrova her second defeat of the day after a singles loss to Iga Swiatek.

For Williams, 45, this was her first major quarterfinal of any kind since 2017. Fernandez, the 2021 singles runner-up, played with an ease that made the occasion feel smaller. The age gap was 23 years. On court, it didn’t matter.

“There’s not a lot of strategy talk,” Fernandez said on court afterward. “I have full confidence in Venus, and I hope she has full confidence in me.”

She paused, then turned toward her partner: “Seeing you on the court with that same big smile … it’s so inspirational. I love that you love tennis.”

Williams saved her last words for the crowd that had been with them all match. “Whenever we have a moment when it’s not going perfect, you guys bring us up,” she told them.

They walked off with one last wave in unison, partners in step from first point to last.