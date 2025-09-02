WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

Siniakova and Townsend end Venus and Fernandez's US Open run

1m read 02 Sep 2025 3m ago
Siniakova and Townsend, US Open QF (Getty)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Cinderella run of Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams in the doubles draw at the US Open ended in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at the hands of No. 1 seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2.

US Open: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Wild cards Fernandez and Williams, who didn't drop a set in their first three rounds, faced an uphill battle against the two-time Grand Slam champions inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, with Siniakova and Townsend showing why they're one of the world's top teams throughout the 56-minute match.

In a performance that world feed commentator Chanda Rubin called "near-perfect" hit 19 winners to just three unforced errors, and lost just six points total on the serve to march into the semifinals -- and become the first top-seeded team in seven years to reach the final four in New York, since Siniakova did it with Barbora Krejcikova.

Siniakova and Townsend, bidding to reach their third Grand Slam final as a team and first together at the US Open, will face No. 4 seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals.

More to come...

WTA Staff

