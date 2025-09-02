Sabalenka advances to US Open semifinals with Vondrousova walkover

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is returning to the US Open semifinals after Marketa Vondrousova's withdrawal on Tuesday. She'll face Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year's final.

NEW YORK -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday without having to play a point.

That’s because her quarterfinal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew with a knee injury on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarterfinal match this evening due to a knee injury," Vondrousova said in a statement. "I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up I felt again my knee, and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury.

"I appreciate all the support this tournament and apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can’t wait to be back next year."

“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram. “She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly."

The walkover sets up a Thursday semifinal between Sabalenka and No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula, who earlier was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Barbora Krejcikova. It’s a rematch of last year’s final here, won by Sabalenka in straight sets.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, was enjoying a renaissance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The World No. 60, who has battled shoulder injuries this season, knocked out No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the third round and No. 9 Elena Rybakina in the fourth.