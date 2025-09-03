Anisimova avenges Wimbledon loss, knocks off Swiatek to reach US Open semis

Amanda Anisimova is into her first US Open semifinal after knocking off Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3.

NEW YORK -- After her fourth-round win over Beatriz Haddad Maia on Labor Day, Amanda Anisimova said in her on-court interview that she had hoped for a bit more love from the New York crowd.

She got it in spades on Wednesday. With the fans firmly in her favor in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the American knocked off six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 to reach her first US Open semifinal.

Playing for the first time since Swiatek's 6-0, 6-0 trouncing in the Wimbledon final, they traded breaks to start the match and held to 4-4 after Swiatek forced deuce on an incredible 17-shot rally in the eighth game and took the next two points. Anisimova held in her next game and, on her second set point, a Swiatek forehand sailed long to give the New Jersey native her second break and the set.

The Wimbledon champion jumped out to a quick start in the second set, breaking and consolidating for a 2-0 lead, but with the crowd rallying her on — chants of "We love you Amanda" were consistent all afternoon — the eighth seed took the next three games and the lead. Swiatek held to even it, but that would be her final game of the afternoon.

The 24-year-old held for 4-3 with the assistance of a net cord, and then broke for 5-3 on a Swiatek double fault. Serving for a spot in the semis, with three match points to play with, Anisimova lost the next two points -- including one on a double fault -- before finishing off her opponent with another ball that hit the net and died before Swiatek could push it into play.

