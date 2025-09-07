Q&A with Sabalenka: A US Open repeat that shows how far she’s come

Four years after her first major, Aryna Sabalenka has learned to steady her emotions, adjust her tactics and defend her US Open title -- proof that the lessons of past finals are paying off.

Nearly four hours after her straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka was still in Arthur Ashe Stadium -- under it, actually -- sitting in the glitz-and-glam chair in preparation for an on-court trophy shoot.

“Not sure if we can get on the court for pictures -- the rain is coming in,” Sabalenka said with a real sense of urgency.

No matter, for the hard work was done.

Sabalenka had just won her fourth Grand Slam singles title, equaling Naomi Osaka. Only Iga Swiatek, with six, has more among active players not named Venus Williams.

How has Sabalenka’s success the past three years raised her own expectations?

“I think we all have really high expectations, but I’m trying to shift my focus on myself and developing as a player,” she said. “Every time, I’m trying to play my best and see how far I can go in this sport.

“Hearing this number, it’s crazy -- it’s crazy to actually realize I was able to do it four times. I hope to do it many more.”

Which, of course, begs the question: At the age of 27, very much in the prime of her career, how many more can she win?

“I don’t know -- I don’t want to think about that,” Sabalenka said. “I don’t want to put a limit on it. I just want to focus on becoming a better player and see how far I can get. Hopefully, I can win many more, but who knows?

“I’m pretty sure that I’ll put in the hard work and I’ll do everything possible to experience these emotions many more times.”

After winning her first major title of the year, Sabalenka repeatedly said she was speechless in interviews on-court, with ESPN interviews and reporters, yet she somehow managed to find the words to express her thoughts on this emotional victory.

Here’s what she told wtatennis.com:

You were more emotional when the match ended than I’ve ever seen you on court. What exactly were you feeling and thinking at that moment?

After earlier this season in the Grand Slam finals, it was super emotional. I learned really tough lessons. For me, winning this title means a lot. I was just super proud that I really handled my emotions so well. I didn’t let them take control of me. I was just fighting and playing really great tennis on court today. I was proud, in the end, that I was able to defend my title.

By your standards, you were a little conservative today -- only one ace and 13 winners. More body serves, too. Knowing how she plays, how much was that part of your gameplan?

We definitely have a tactic against Amanda. I’ve played her [10 times]. I felt like giving her some space and stopping my arms, making the game slower, would only benefit her. She would go for her shots and make crazy winners that she always does. And this match I was just trying to put back all the speed and pressure she was putting on me. And the serve, whenever you give her an angle she’s a great returner. So I was just trying not to give her so much space.

Winning the title is half the fun, the other half is the photo shoot 💅🏆 pic.twitter.com/VMmQ9QJUlt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

Even though you were playing an American in the American Grand Slam, the crowd supported you. How much do you appreciate that?

I appreciate it a lot. And I feel like that throughout the years. I remember coming here for the first time, making the final for the first time. Crowd was definitely not on my side. I feel like I really built a good connection with people. They see more of me through social media and they know me better. Every year I come, it’s more and more support, so I’m really excited for the next years and I hope it’s going to be even more than it was today.

I saw you sipping some champagne earlier. How will you celebrate with your team tonight?

[Laughing] We’re definitely going to go out, we’re going to have some drinks. We’re going to enjoy it, because I think we put in really hard work and we all learned tough lessons earlier this season and we all deserve to enjoy this moment for a little bit.

What does your fall schedule look like?

I’m going to stay in New York for a little while. Then I’ll go back [home] to Miami and then I think to Dubai in preparation for the Asia Swing. For now, we are planning to attend both [WTA 1000s in Beijing and Wuhan, China].