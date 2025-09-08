A look at Sabalenka's hilarious, giddy, champagne-filled US Open celebration

Aryna Sabalenka knows how to celebrate a Grand Slam title -- she's done it four times now -- and she didn't hold back after claiming her second consecutive US Open on Saturday, dousing herself and her team with champagne.

After defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets on Saturday to capture her second consecutive US Open and fourth Grand Slam overall, the World No. 1 stormed into the locker room and let the champagne fly, getting doused by her team and spraying them back in return. (The pro that she is, she wore goggles to protect her eyes from the booze.)

She went person to person, pouring champagne on everyone's head (and in their mouths) and even managed to spray some of the photographers that were capturing the jubilant moment.

Sabalenka then got on the floor and got splashed, before toasting and taking a much-deserved swig.

Riding high, the 27-year-old kept the party going in the post-match press conference, a bottle of Moët & Chandon in one hand an an Evian in the other (and with the Moët goggles still on top of her head).

"Hello, everybody!" she said as she sat down, to big laughter from the room of journalists. "It's going to be a fun media!"

It was a fun press conference indeed, kicked off by a question from young Emerie, on behalf of the US Open lemonade stand.

"Hi beauty," Sabalenka said to the child before answering how it feels to win in New York a second time.

"You're too little right now to tell you how I feel," the champion said, referencing the Moët, "but you know, it feels amazing. I had really tough lessons earlier this season. I lost a couple of finals on the Grand Slam, and winning this one means a lot, defending the title."

In a more serious and somber moment towards the end of the press conference, Sabalenka reflected on how important these major wins are in the wake of her father's unexpected passing in 2019.

"It means a lot," she said. "You know, when he passed away, I was very depressed. It was a tough moment for me, for my family. But in that moment, I decided to take it as motivation, to put our family name in the history [books]. I know that he's -- I want to believe, and I think I feel his protection from up there, and I know that he became my power. So it means a lot."

Sabalenka, who is scheduled to play next in Beijing at the end of the month, is the first player to repeat as champion in Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014.