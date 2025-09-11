Stephens falls in three sets in first match in nearly seven months

Sloane Stephens returned to the Hologic WTA Tour this week, playing for the first time in nearly seven months. She lost to Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 over two days in Guadalajara.

Sloane Stephens hasn't played much tennis this year, but she's been keeping herself busy. The 2017 US Open champion, who took home the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the ESPYS back in July, has been working as a television analyst -- and getting rave reviews for her work -- most recently on ESPN's coverage of the US Open.

But this week she returned to the court, nearly seven months since her last match. Now ranked No. 1,051 in the PIF WTA Rankings, the 32-year-old American fell to Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the first round of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron Presented by Santander.

Stephens' fitness was tested right away, with the match going the distance and lasting two hours and 17 minutes. (It was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, though, and resumed on Wednesday.)

Stephens made 70% of her first serves, compared to Stefanini's 81%, and converted three of her seven break-point opportunities. (Stefanini converted five of 13.)

The Florida native has been out of action for the majority of the season with a foot injury, which she sustained in Merida, Mexico in February, though she wrote on Instagram that she leaves Mexico this time feeling strong and healthy.

"Not the dream start, but I'll take it," the former World No. 3 wrote on her Instagram story. "Pain-free, foot intact, and still plenty in the tank. Onward."

With the loss, Stephens fell to 0-5 in singles for the season, and has now dropped 11 straight singles matches dating back to Wimbledon last year.

Check out the full match highlights below.