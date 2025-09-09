Watch: US Open champ Sabalenka makes a cameo on 'The Tonight Show'

Hours after appearing on 'The Today Show', US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took her media blitz to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' where she made a cameo alongside a fake Carlos Alcaraz (played by Fred Armisen).

It was Aryna Sabalenka day in New York City -- and everywhere else, for that matter -- on Monday, less than 48 hours removed from her second consecutive US Open title.

In the morning, the World No. 1 appeared on The Today Show alongside fellow US Open champion and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Hours later, she again appeared alongside Alcaraz -- this time a fake one, played by comedian and actor Fred Armisen -- on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After Armisen comedically gave a lackluster account of his win over Jannik Sinner, and explained that he really doesn't remember the match, or even being there, the host said, "I love having you here, and I'm so happy you took the time, but I actually wish I could hear from a US Open winner who does remember the—"

Before Fallon could finish his sentence, Sabalenka emerged from behind the curtain, trophy in hand, to a booming applause from the crowd.

"It was amazing," the four-time Grand Slam champion told the Tonight Show crowd. "I love playing in New York, and the experience was unforgettable.”

With the win over American Amanda Anisimova in the final, Sabalenka became the first woman to repeat as US Open champion since Serena Williams in 2014. It was also her first Grand Slam title of the year after getting upset in the Wimbledon semis by Anisimova and falling short in two finals, first to Madison Keys in Melbourne and then Coco Gauff in Paris.

This time around, the 27-year-old focused on managing her emotions, staying within herself and trusting her game.

"Going into this final, I decided for myself that I'm going to control my emotions," Sabalenka told reporters after the match. "I'm not going to let them take control over me, and [it] doesn't matter what happens in the match. ... My mindset was just going out there, fight for every point.

"Doesn't matter the situation. Just focus on myself and focus on things that I have to do to win the match. I think from what I understand today, that the lesson learned -- and I really hope it will never happen again if I'm going to be playing another finals -- that I will be more in control."

Sabalenka is next scheduled to play in Beijing, at the China Open, later this month.