Rankings Watch: Teenagers Jovic, Rakotomanga Rajaonah soar to career highs

With teenage champions crowned in Guadalajara and Sao Paulo, career-best rankings followed across the board, from Emiliana Arango’s surge to Francesca Jones’ steady ascent.

The Hologic WTA Tour’s next generation stood out at last week’s Latin American stops, the Guadalajara WTA 500 and the Sao Paulo WTA 250, where teenage champions were crowned at both events.

Iva Jovic, 17, won Guadalajara to become the youngest player to capture a tour-level title this year. She is the second 2007-born WTA champion following Mirra Andreeva. Jovic, who won her first WTA 125 title in Ilkley in June but had never previously made the last eight of a tour-level event, saved one match point in her quarterfinal against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

This time last year, Jovic was ranked No. 293. She had just made her tour-level main-draw debut at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the second round. This week, she leaps 37 places from No. 73 to make her Top 50 debut at No. 36.

In Sao Paulo, 19-year-old Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah became the first French teenager to capture a title since Oceane Dodin in Quebec City in 2016. The Madagascar-born player was making just her third tour-level main-draw appearance after reaching the Rouen quarterfinals on her debut in April.

Her title run included a remarkable first-round escape: Trailing Ana Sofia Sánchez 5-0 in the third set, she saved three match points before pulling through and did not drop another set the rest of the week.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah is rewarded with an 83-spot jump from No. 214 to No. 131. She was the lowest-ranked WTA champion since No. 246-ranked Maria Timofeeva won Budapest 2023.

Jovic and Rakotomanga Rajaonah take the number of teenage WTA champions this year to five, following Andreeva (Dubai and Indian Wells), Maya Joint (Rabat and Eastbourne) and Victoria Mboko (Montreal).

New career highs for Tjen, Arango, Bartunkova and more

Both Guadalajara and Sao Paulo spelled opportunity last week. Of the eight semifinalists across the two events, none had previously won a title -- and seven have risen to new career highs this week. Joining Jovic and Rakotomanga Rajaonah are:

Emiliana Arango continued her strong run in Mexico by reaching the Guadalajara final -- her second of the season at WTA 500 level after Merida in March. The 24-year-old jumped 33 spots in the rankings, from No. 86 to No. 53, to become the highest-ranked player from Colombia, overtaking Camila Osorio at No. 85.

Former junior No. 1 Elsa Jacquemot made her first WTA semifinal in Guadalajara, posting her second Top 30 win of the year along the way with a second-round upset of Elise Mertens. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman climbs 21 places to No. 62.

Francesca Jones continued her strong recent form by reaching her second career tour-level semifinal in Sao Paulo. The Briton, who has also won two WTA 125 titles since July, is up another 12 spots to No. 73.

Sao Paulo runner-up Janice Tjen, who was competing in only her second tour-level main draw, leaps 27 places from No. 130 to No. 103. The 23-year-old became the first Indonesian to reach a WTA final since Angelique Widjaja won the 2002 Pattaya City title. Tjen was unranked when she graduated from Pepperdine University last May. Since then, her overall record is an astonishing 104-16.

Former Top 10 junior Nikola Bartunkova received a wild card into Guadalajara -- the third tour-level main draw of her career -- and reached the semifinals, upsetting defending champion Magdalena Frech along the way for her first Top 30 win. The Czech 19-year-old, who showed off crowd-pleasing flair with a net-rushing game all week, rockets up 84 places to make her Top 200 debut at No. 144.

Erjavec makes Top 100 debut after WTA 125 winning streak

Veronika Erjavec has become the 20th player to make her Top 100 debut in 2025, climbing 20 places from No. 119 to No. 99. The 25-year-old Slovenian has put together a 10-match winning streak over the past two weeks, capturing back-to-back WTA 125 titles in Changsha and Huzhou. While Erjavec's title run in Changsha featured multiple rollercoaster contests, she did not drop a set in Huzhou, and conceded only seven games in her last three matches combined.

Erjavec is the 11th player representing Slovenia to be ranked inside the Top 100, following Tina Krizan, Katarina Srebotnik, Tina Pisnik, Maja Matevzic, Andreja Klepac, Masa Zec-Peskiric, Polona Hercog, Tamara Zidansek, Dalila Jakupovic and Kaja Juvan. (1977 Roland Garros champion Mima Jausovec was born in present-day Slovenia, but competed under the flag of the former Yugoslavia.)

Erjavec wasn't the only Slovenian champion at WTA 125 level last week. Former No. 58 Kaja Juvan claimed the biggest title of her career to date on home soil in Ljubljana, which she also won in dominant fashion -- dropping no sets and just 26 games all week. Juvan climbs 26 places to No. 128.

Oksana Selekhmeteva was also a first-time WTA 125 champion last week, claiming the San Sebastian title. The 22-year-old hit her previous career high of No. 138 in August 2022 before injuries set her back. This week, she exceeds that for the first time, rising 23 spots to No. 126.

Other notable rankings movements

Solana Sierra, +10 to No. 72: Argentinian No. 1 Sierra reached her first tour-level quarterfinal in Sao Paulo.

Renata Zarazua, +9 to No. 75: Fresh off upsetting Madison Keys at the US Open, Zarazua posted her third career Top 30 win with a quarterfinal defeat of Beatriz Haddad Maia in Sao Paulo. Zarazua advanced to her first WTA semifinal since Acapulco 2020.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, +13 to No. 110: Former junior No. 1 Jimenez Kasintseva is up to a new career high after upsetting Veronika Kudermetova in Guadalajara for her first Top 30 win. The 20-year-old Andorran reached her second career tour-level quarterfinal, and first since Seoul 2022.

Alina Charaeva, +17 to No. 142: Charaeva, 23, reaches a new career high after making her first WTA 125 final in Huzhou.

Darja Vidmanova, +13 to No. 148: Vidmanova, the 2024 NCAA singles champion, qualified for Guadalajara to make her tour-level debut, then upset Alycia Parks in the first round for her first Top 100 win. The 22-year-old has compiled a 27-7 record in 2025, and is up to a new career high.

Anouk Koevermans, +26 to No. 175: The 21-year-old Dutchwoman returns to the Top 200 after reaching her first career WTA 125 final in San Sebastian.

Lina Gjorcheska, +32 to No. 207: Gjorcheska was the Bucharest ITF W75 runner-up last week, and the 31-year-old from North Macedonia has now reached four consecutive ITF finals.

Renata Jamrichova, +43 to No. 229: The 2024 Australian Open and Wimbledon junior champion reached the Ljubljana WTA 125 semifinals last week. The 18-year-old Slovakian is up to a new career high.

Lilli Tagger, +72 to No. 275: Reigning Roland Garros junior champion Tagger claimed her first ITF W75 title last week in Bucharest. The 17-year-old Austrian, who plays with a rare one-handed backhand, breaks into the Top 300 for the first time.

Martina Okalova, +89 to No. 375: At the age of 28, Okalova qualified for her first WTA main draw in Sao Paulo, then defeated Arina Rodionova to make the second round. The Slovakian enters the Top 400 for the first time.

Ana Candiotto, +133 to No. 460: Candiotto, 21, made her WTA debut in Sao Paulo last week as a wild card, and was one of four Brazilians to reach the second round. She's up to a new career high this week.

Berfu Cengiz, +98 to No. 467: Cengiz ended 2024 at a career high ranking of No. 190 -- only to be sidelined for the first six months of 2025 with an ACL injury. The Turkish 25-year-old lost seven of her first nine matches back, but claimed her first WTA main-draw victory in Sao Paulo to return to the Top 500.

Storm Hunter, +645 to No. 624: Another player who was set back by an ACL injury when at her singles peak was Hunter, who was sidelined between April 2024 and April 2025. The Australian lost her first four matches back, but defeated Katerina Siniakova in Guadalajara for her first win since Miami 2024.

Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva, +419 to No. 787: Brazil's Leme Da Silva, 15, became the first 2010-born player to win a WTA match after defeating 29-year-old compatriot Carolina Alves to reach the Sao Paulo second round. Leme Da Silva rockets into the Top 1,000 for the first time and becoems the third-highest ranked 2010-born player following Jana Kovackova (No. 579) and Ida Wobker (No. 702).