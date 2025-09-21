Outplayed on paper, unbeaten on court: Swiatek wins 25th career title in Seoul

Top seed Iga Swiatek was outpaced in nearly every single statistical category in Sunday's Korea Open final but shined brightest in the big moments to defeat No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in 2 hours and 41 minutes.

The phrase “numbers don’t lie” is a common misconception – especially in tennis.

Take Sunday’s Korea Open final for example, where Iga Swiatek was outperformed by Ekaterina Alexandrova in nearly every single statistical category, including total points won.

Yet it was Swiatek who prevailed in Seoul, rallying to defeat Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in 2 hours and 41 minutes. The victory marked her third title of the season and the 25th of her career.

She is now 25-5 all-time in WTA finals.

More to come...