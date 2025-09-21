Match Reaction
Outplayed on paper, unbeaten on court: Swiatek wins 25th career title in Seoul
The phrase “numbers don’t lie” is a common misconception – especially in tennis.
Take Sunday’s Korea Open final for example, where Iga Swiatek was outperformed by Ekaterina Alexandrova in nearly every single statistical category, including total points won.
Yet it was Swiatek who prevailed in Seoul, rallying to defeat Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in 2 hours and 41 minutes. The victory marked her third title of the season and the 25th of her career.
She is now 25-5 all-time in WTA finals.
More to come...