Italy defends Billie Jean King Cup title with sweep of United States

Italy captured its sixth Billie Jean King Cup title — and second in a row — with a 2-0 sweep of 18-time champion United States in Sunday’s final at Shenzhen.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini both earned straight-set singles victories over higher-ranked American opponents to clinch the championship.

Cocciaretto gives Italy early lead over Navarro

World No. 18 Emma Navarro entered the match unbeaten in Shenzhen this week, but it was Cocciaretto who struck the early blow.

The 24-year-old Italian broke in the opening game and carried that advantage to a 6-4 first set win. Navarro rallied in the second, breaking to lead 4-2, but Cocciaretto responded with four straight games to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win in 1 hour, 29 minutes and give the Italians a 1-0 lead.

“It was an unbelievable match for me. I knew I had to play my best tennis. I’m really happy about the performance and the point I gave to Italy,” Cocciaretto said, according to the BJK Cup website.

Paolini earns first win over Pegula to clinch title

World No. 7 Jessica Pegula had won all five of her previous meetings with Paolini, but the Italian reversed the trend when it mattered most. After edging the first set 6-4, Paolini took full control of the second for a 6-4, 6-2 victory, sealing Italy’s title defense.

Paolini was the standout performer for Italy this week, winning all three of her singles matches and teaming with Sara Errani for a decisive doubles win against Ukraine in the semifinals. She has now claimed victories in eight of her last nine Billie Jean King Cup matches.

Italy extends dominance over U.S.

All six of Italy’s Billie Jean King Cup titles have come since 2006, including victories in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2024 and 2025.

The United States, the most decorated nation in the tournament’s history, has not lifted the trophy since 2017. Italy, meanwhile, has now beaten the U.S. in six straight ties after losing its first nine meetings.