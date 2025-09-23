Svitolina, Haddad Maia will skip the rest of the 2025 season

Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia have decided to end their seasons prematurely, both citing rest and a need to recharge ahead of 2026.

"I haven't been feeling like myself lately," Svitolina candidly admitted on Instagram. "I'm not in the right emotional space, and I don't feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending my season here."

The World No. 13 added that she needs time to rest and recharge.

"When I step back on the court," she continued, "I want to fight with everything I've got and put my best self on the court for the fans, for the game and for myself."

Svitolina had a very solid 2025, finishing with a 35-14 record and one title, the WTA 250 clay tournament in Rouen in April. She also had quarterfinal showings at the Australian and French Opens, but lost steam during the North American hard-court swing. After reaching the quarters in Montreal, she lost her first match in Cincinnati and then her first-round match at the US Open.

She did look in form last week, beating Paula Badosa to help lead Ukraine to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup before narrowly losing to Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Haddad Maia also noted that she needs an extended period of rest time.

"I am posting this to share with you that I am wrapping up my 2025 season a little ahead of schedule so that I can rest my body and mind for a longer period," the Brazilian wrote. "...Rest assured that I will come back stronger and the best is yet to come!"

It was a very challenging season for the 29-year-old, who has fallen to No. 40 in the PIF WTA Rankings. The former Top 10 player finishes the year with a lackluster 16-26 record, including a stretch between January and April where she lost nine straight (including two Billie Jean King Cup qualifier matches).



She had an encouraging run in New York this summer, reaching the fourth round -- where she lost to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova -- and most recently played in Seoul last week, where she fell in the second round to qualifier Ella Seidel.

Haddad Maia did have a very productive doubles campaign, finishing 23-11 and winning the title in Nottingham with Laura Siegemund.