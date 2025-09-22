Rankings Watch: Siniakova returns to doubles No. 1; Seidel cracks Top 100

Reunited with Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova ran the table in Seoul and returned to doubles No. 1 for a 161st week, while Ella Seidel stepped into the Top 100 for the first time.

The Hologic WTA Tour's Asian swing got under way last week with the Korea Open presented by Motiva, a WTA 500 event in Seoul.

Iga Swiatek edged Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in 2 hours, 43 minutes on Sunday to capture her third title of 2025. It was the longest final of the season and the second this year between the top two seeds. Swiatek remains No. 2 and Alexandrova No. 11 in the latest PIF WTA Rankings.

One of the week’s biggest storylines came in the Seoul doubles draw: seven-time major champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova reunited for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics and won the title, their 18th together, without dropping a set. The result moves Siniakova up to No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings, replacing Taylor Townsend, who held the top spot for eight weeks.

With the win, Katerina Siniakova returns to No. 1 in doubles. She has spent 161 weeks at the top -- fourth most all time.

The current all-time leaders:

Martina Navratilova: 237

Liezel Huber: 199

Cara Black: 163

Katerina Siniakova: 161

Siniakova didn't just wrap up a successful week in doubles. She reached the singles quarterfinals as a qualifier, upsetting Daria Kasatkina for her third Top 20 win of the year. She posts the week’s biggest move inside the Top 100, up 15 spots to No. 62.

Seidel breaks Top 100, Arango makes Top 50 debut

Two players have hit key ranking milestones in the Top 100 this week.

Ella Seidel ended Beatriz Haddad Maia’s title defense in the Seoul second round and advanced to her fourth tour-level quarterfinal, her first at a WTA 500. The 20-year-old German, who upset Emma Navarro in Cincinnati en route to the Round of 16, makes her Top 100 debut this week, up 10 spots to No. 95. Seidel is the third player born in 2005 to reach the Top 100, joining Linda Fruhvirtova and Alexandra Eala.

Emiliana Arango wasn't in action last week, but the Merida and Guadalajara finalist rises three places to No. 50 to make her Top 50 debut this week. The 24-year-old becomes the fifth Colombian to be ranked inside the Top 50, following María Isabel Fernández, Fabiola Zuluaga, Catalina Castaño and Camila Osorio.

New career highs for Joint, Boisson, Lamens

Seoul success has led to a trio of new career highs in the Top 100.

Australia's Maya Joint, already a two-time WTA 250 champion this year in Rabat and Eastbourne, reached her first career WTA 500 semifinal. The 19-year-old notched her first Top 15 win over Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals and rises 10 places to No. 36.

Roland Garros semifinalist Lois Boisson notched her first career tour-level win off clay to reach the second round, where she stretched eventual finalist Alexandrova to three sets. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman, who was playing only her sixth WTA main draw, climbs eight spots to No. 41.

Suzan Lamens posted her second career Top 20 win, and first in a WTA main draw, over Diana Shnaider to reach her first WTA 500 quarterfinal. The Dutchwoman is up seven places to No. 57.

Oliynykova, Iatcenko surge after WTA 125 titles

Two unseeded first-time WTA 125 champions were crowned last week.

On clay in Tolentino, Italy, Oleksandra Oliynykova, 24, won the title without dropping a set, losing just 18 games. Her run included wins over No. 2 seed Darja Semenistaja and former Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, adding a fifth ITF title this year.

Oliynykova represented Croatia early in her career, where her family were political refugees, before switching back to Ukraine in 2022. She has funded her career in part through online crowdfunding and cryptocurrency tokens. A year ago she was No. 328. This week she jumps 27 spots to No. 136.

On hard courts in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, 21-year-old Polina Iatcenko took the title with a run that included a second-round victory over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Iatcenko added to her haul of two previous ITF titles this year. Having started 2025 at No. 405, she enters the Top 200 for the first time with a 77-spot leap to No. 190.

Other notable rankings movements

Nuria Brancaccio, +35 to No. 153: The 25-year-old Italian reached her second career WTA 125 final in Tolentino (following Bari 2022), and rises to a new career high.

Kaitlin Quevedo, +17 to No. 156: Quevedo reached her first WTA 125 semifinal in Caldas da Rainha last week, and the 19-year-old has now won 19 of her last 23 matches dating back to July. The only Spanish teenager in the Top 350, Quevedo moves up to a new career high this week.

Gabriela Knutson, +43 to No. 193: The 28-year-old Czech, a graduate of Syracuse and Durham Universities, reached her first WTA 125 final in Caldas da Rainha last week. Knutson, who reached her career high of No. 155 in November 2023, returns to the Top 200 for the first time since May.

Lilli Tagger, +56 to No. 219: Roland Garros junior champion Tagger extended her winning streak to 10 matches after winning her second straight ITF W75 title last week in Kursumlijska Banja, Serbia. Tagger's professional record this year is now 30-7, and the 17-year-old Austrian has soared up to another new career high this week. Tagger is now the third-highest ranked 2008-born player following Emerson Jones (No. 177) and Tyra Caterina Grant (No. 213).

Carol Young Suh Lee, +40 to No. 230: Georgia Tech University graduate Lee continued her stellar year by reaching her first WTA 125 semifinal in Caldas da Rainha last week. The 23-year-old was unranked at the start of the season, and has compiled a 69-18 record (including four ITF titles) so far in 2025. Lee made history as a junior at the 2019 Australian Open by becoming the first player representing the Northern Mariana Islands -- the U.S. territory where she was born -- to compete at a Grand Slam. She now represents the United States.

Elizara Yaneva, +194 to No. 464: The 18-year-old Bulgarian thrived on home soil last week, capturing her first ITF W50 title in Pazardzhik without dropping a set and improving her 2025 pro record to 24-6. Yaneva makes her Top 500 debut as a result; she's one of two 18-year-old Bulgarians in that echelon, behind Rositsa Dencheva at No. 451.

Rada Zolotareva, +222 to No. 479: Tagger's opponent in the Kursumlijska Banja ITF W75 final was an even younger player -- 16-year-old qualifier Zolotareva, who was contesting her first title match above ITF W15 level. Zolotareva soars into the Top 500 for the first time.

Karolina Pliskova, UNR to No. 1,062: Former World No. 1 Pliskova returned to action for the first time in over 12 months in Caldas da Rainha last week. The 33-year-old, who was sidelined by an ankle injury, defeated Tessah Andrianjafitrimo to reach the second round, and returns to the WTA rankings after a two-week absence.